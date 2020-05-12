Mexico City.- Metrics, an agency specialized in the analysis of cyberspace and social networks, presented a situational study in which it describes the activity of users in digital media on the Coronavirus health emergency (COVID-19) in Mexico, monitored over a period of time. 38 days, from April 01 to May 07.

The factors analyzed include the scope of the coversations and the number of participants in them, the percentage of bots and trolls, as well as the attitude of Mexicans about the actions of the federal government during the emergency.

In this last aspect, it stands out that in the week of May 1 to 7, the negative perception of the government handling the 4T prevails.

Negative mentions of President López Obrador’s government reached 47%, against 11% in the positive sense, and 42% in the neutral or merely informative sense. This is a difference of 36% of negative mentions over the positive ones.

During the period, the announcement by Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), highlighted that the Los Pinos Cultural Complex would become a temporary residence for IMSS medical personnel who attend to the health contingency.

Another issue that became a trend was when Jesús Ramírez, spokesman for the Presidency, assured that the COVID-19 contagion curve had flattened by 74%.

Among the highlighted topics are the reports of Phase 3 of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, and the actions announced by the President of the Republic on the infodemic and disinformation on social networks with the hashtag #Nosoybot, as well as the controversy of the price premium in the acquisition of ventilators for the treatment of people infected with COVID-19.

The conversations with the most mentions are related to the increase in the crisis and the number of infections by COVID-19, the actions of the federal government, Profeco and the news that its owner tested positive on Covid-19, violent access to facilities of the IMSS “Las Américas”, the conferences and performance of Dr. López Gatell, among others.

Of the total number of topics between May 1 and 7, 96 became trending, with more than 130,000 posts on Twitter, more than 6,500 posts and more than 51,000 posts on Facebook.