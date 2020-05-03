..- Some places in the world are starting to emerge from the pandemic of COVID-19 and cautiously resume some normal life, but the new coronavirus will pose significant risks until vaccines are developed, the chief emergency emergency expert said on Sunday. who.

Mike Ryan, executive director of the emergency program at the World Health Organization (WHO) said that while many countries are still in the eye of the hurricane, others were beginning to show that it is possible to contain the disease to some degree.

“In that sense, there is hope,” Ryan told . in an internet interview from Geneva.

“On a global scale, the situation is still very, very serious, but the evolution of the disease and the path of the virus is very different in different parts of the world at this time,” he said.

“What we are learning is that it is possible to control this disease and that it is possible to begin to resume normal economic and social life, with a new way of doing it and with extreme caution and vigilance.”

However, some countries of Africa and Central and South America They continue to see “an upward trajectory of cases” and, while it may not yet seem like a major disruption, the availability of evidence remains a problem, he added. Ryan.

More than 3.44 million people are reported to have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and 243,015 have died, according to a . count through Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December.

“We are in the midst of fighting our lives, all of us in the world,” Ryan said. “There is going to be significant and widespread risk until we get to a point where we have a safe and effective vaccine available to everyone.”

Ryan said that some countries, including China, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and others, had reached what he described as “a stable state” regarding the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, Europe and North America They are beginning to emerge from “very intense epidemics” of the disease and are now trying to find a safe way out of the severe restrictions on economic and social activities imposed in recent months, he said.

After months of severe confinement, people in Italy and Spain began to enjoy a little more freedom on Sunday. Israel has opened some schools, while South Korea said it would further relax social distancing rules starting May 6, allowing a gradual reopening of businesses.

Ryan said this demonstrated “not that the virus can be definitively beaten, but that we can get to a point where we have enough control over it so that our social and economic life can start again.”