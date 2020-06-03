Fashion is one of the sectors in which some paradigms will be modified by the new ways of working after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new normal behind the coronavirus COVID-19 will make many professions no longer as we knew them until now and the fashion It is one of the sectors in which some paradigms will be modified by new ways of working that photographers, models, makeup artists and representatives will have to practice.

Photographic campaigns, parades and photo sessions were erected, until now, by the proximity of their teams, in which Models, representatives, stylists, makeup artists and photographers worked together to achieve results. Now the distance becomes one more member, modifying the modus operandi of these trades.

“In our case it is quite complicated, since we have direct contact with the face when applying makeup to areas such as lips and eyes, where there are mucous membranes,” Cristina Libertad, Cool’s professional makeup artist, explains in productions such as the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

To carry out the works of makeup and hairdressingmust be protected “with mask and also plastic screen ”, in addition to“ disinfecting lipsticks by scraping the parts used ”, shadows and powders“ with disinfectants like alcohol ”or use different brushes with each person.

Of disinfection measures more traditional to new alternatives that arise using technology; “I bought a ultraviolet sterilizer portable, to get all the tools used, “says Libertad, who stresses that the greatest added setback is, above the distance, time.

“Our work was always very limited by time, now we will need more: all production will take longer to complete due to the protection and disinfection measures, with which we have always worked and which must now be more intensive than ever ”, he explains.

An opinion also shared by makeup artist Roberto Avellán, from La Prairie, assiduous in productions with the firm Mac, who maintains that we are “in a crucial stage of change”, highlights the makeup artist who resumes his work in productions this week, highlighting that now “the organizational function should be even more exhaustive than before,” he details.

“In this sector there is a lot uncertainty, people will not be confident until they see us work, fear is there in any type of profession, but we cannot telework, “he says.

For the figure of the “bookers”, representatives of models, the situation is also new, and will require “measures to carry out the productions and also the castings”Details Daniel Bonet, booker at Francina Models, who highlights the importance that “the world of advertising and fashion will come back to life and start again ”.

For her part, Carmen Salguero, from Yxqno Models, responsible for commercial and fashion productions in Madrid for twenty years, hopes that “the calendars change ”, and everything that could not be done in these months can be done in July, if the situation evolves favorably.

Salguero, at the forefront of productions with firms such as Wonder bra, indicates the close relationship between economy and the textile industry: “In Spain we have a way of being in which we will go out to drink beer, but not to buy a cowboy or a shirt that we like”, he explains, stating that “although the jobs can continue to be done”, they are fashion sales those that “finance” the following collections.

“This week we have a production, it will be in a fairly large studio, where the models will each show up on time, and only they, the photographer, a makeup artist and a stylist“, Explain.

The photographer Patricia Blas has also made her first fashion production during these days, who explains that the photographers they will not experience major changes in their work, but they will coexist with “very different ways” of working, in which the prop and the lighting set are “only manipulated by the set technician” instead of by the photographer or assistant photography, as usual.

“In the case of photographers we will not see major changes, since for the models to enter the plane we must distance ourselves approximately two meters, so we comply with the safety distances“He explains, although it is a very” human work in dealing with people, and it is here where there are the most differences “, Blas clarifies.

With information from .