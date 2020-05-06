(Bloomberg) – During the confinement of the coronavirus, a particular meme has been circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

It shows a woman in a pink ball gown, with a tulle train waving behind her. He is not at a party or walking on an elegant red carpet; she’s in a grocery section, holding a bunch of carrots in one hand and reaching for a red pepper in the other.

The picture sums up how some consumers feel: After being cooped up at home for months, they are eager to finally have a chance to get dressed again.

But for many others, the pandemic will forever alter what they wear, how they buy, and what products they buy. The COVID-19 outbreak, which has tragically infected more than three million people and left more than 219,000 fatalities, has also struck the heart of consumerism worldwide.

With a quarter of a million stores closed in the United States at the height of confinement, according to research group GlobalData, purchasing power, which has long been a symbol of wealth and status, is in jeopardy. Never was materialism so mutilated.

First, there is the immediate economic impact. The millions of temporarily laid off and laid off workers will control their spending. If they become permanent job losses, the effect will be even more severe. Conspicuous consumption will look bad for a while.

And the habits learned in times of scarcity are often maintained. Witness the acceptance of discount retailers such as the inexpensive German supermarkets Aldi and Lidl. The middle classes with liquidity problems in the US and Europe discovered the delights of cheap wine and inexpensive toilet paper during the 2007-2008 global financial crisis, and inexpensive warehouses have thrived ever since.

Then there is the slow, incremental process of getting out of confinement. Even people who have kept their jobs and full wages can make longer-term changes to their spending, as it will be some time before they feel comfortable revisiting full shopping malls and dining in restaurants.

According to KPMG, social distancing could be maintained for up to two years, which could have far-reaching consequences for the operation and physical design of the stores. For example, stores may need to make appointments for visits, offer more self-checkout modules, and even rethink facilities such as locker rooms.

So far, there are encouraging signs coming from China, where consumers coming out of the running of the bulls appear to be going back to shopping. PwC estimates that in early April sales at non-food retailers were at 50% -80% of their pre-crisis levels. In luxury, the recovery has been even more extreme: A Hermes International flagship store raised $ 2.7 million when it reopened in Guangzhou in mid-April, believed to be a record daily gross for a boutique in China. , according to the WWD fashion trade bible. LVMH said that some of its major brands on the mainland had experienced a 50% increase in sales in April compared to the previous year.

This phenomenon is called “revenge spending,” a term first coined to reflect the desire for consumer goods unleashed in China during the 1980s after the poverty and chaos experienced during the Cultural Revolution. At the moment, Chinese shoppers are full of cash after canceled trips and events. However, this demand may not last, especially since the number of people allowed in boutiques at any one time is limited and initiatives such as temperature testing have been implemented.

The biggest impact of this crisis, then, may be a change in what consumers choose to buy.

*****

The outbreak has affected something we generally take for granted: our health. While more government resources will go to health care – something that will have implications for taxes and disposable income – a re-evaluation of personal priorities is also likely. That could mean that people spend an even bigger portion of their income on private health insurance or buying products to help boost immunity.

Read more

Well-being had already become one of the few streaks for consumer groups, leading to Beyond Meat Inc.’s vegetable protein burgers, South Korean gold face masks, and vitamin infusions sold in luxury department store. Despite criticism that so-called self-care is unique to millennial hipsters, society’s desire to be sure they won’t get sick is likely to increase demand for these products.

The pandemic has also fostered a renewed sense of community. This, in addition to the inability to travel far, could encourage spending at more local stores and brands with strong regional identities, unlike large retailers that may have had empty shelves or trouble delivering online orders during the crisis. Highlighting the new mood, a British retailer with a long history of trade told me that they have even noticed that more customers say thank you to the staff in their daily interactions.

A sector that is about to suffer tremendously in the future is the locker room. Most consumers have effectively skipped a fashion season, they don’t want or can’t buy clothes for spring and summer in the northern hemisphere. Conferences, parties, and weddings have been canceled, so we simply need fewer new clothes. There may be some pent-up demand when consumers rediscover their freedom, especially if retailers have to cut prices to liquidate stocks. But for many, essential care, such as cutting their hair or putting on new eyelash extensions, will take precedence over buying a new outfit.

Some consumers who purchased fewer clothes during this period may continue to cut their spending on clothing. The average closet size in the US it has already declined in the past three years, according to GlobalData. If you combine the pandemic and concerns about the environmental cost of fashion, it’s not hard to imagine that men and women will be able to buy even fewer clothes in the future.

During prolonged confinement, there will be some retailers that consumers just don’t miss, and therefore may not return to them. U.S. department stores such as Macy’s Inc. and J.C. Penney, who are already grappling with the transition to online shopping and few attractive products, may fall into this category. J.C. Penney defaulted on a $ 12 million interest payment and is evaluating alternatives such as a possible bankruptcy filing to restructure his finances, . recently reported. Meanwhile, Macy’s is looking at ways to use his real estate to secure new cash. In fact, some historical names could close their doors forever, or decide that the time is right to close a number of stores.

The behavior of brands when during the crisis will also determine how customers will react to them when they leave the confinement.

Some have done particularly well, tailoring their offerings to meet changing needs. For example, luxury goods groups, such as LVMH, Kering SA, Prada SpA, Burberry Group Plc and Ralph Lauren Corp, reused their facilities to produce protective equipment such as hand sanitizers, masks and gowns. Brands like Nike and Lululemon have involved shoppers with online workouts; while British food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc. has offered meditation sessions. This proactivity will not be forgotten.

*****

Whether out of necessity or choice, shoppers will want products that are attractive – and that, after being scared of their health, make them feel good – but are priced at whatever level they deem appropriate. This doesn’t always mean the cheapest, but it does mean a perceived sense of value for money. That is not consistent with the higher initial pricing approach followed by steep markdowns that has become a hallmark of much of the US retail business. But as customers become more demanding, store groups will need to distinguish themselves with more than just discounts.

Original Note: Covid-19 Will Leave Lasting Mark on What We Buy: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 57 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 58 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.