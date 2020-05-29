The executive secretary of the aforementioned body considered that it is time to rethink the economic future of the region and a model of development and growth.

Almost 30 million more poor people from Mexico to Argentina He will leave Covid-19, warned Mario Cimoli, deputy executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

He considered that it is time to rethink the economic future of the region and a development and growth model that renews the ideological confines that have been had, because the current one has left millions of poor people.

By participating in the meeting of parliamentarians from Latin America and the Caribbean “Challenges and challenges in the region within the framework of Covid-19”, he stated that it is evident that the data on employment and poverty will begin to affect the region; It is estimated that there will be almost 30 million additional people in poverty from Mexico to Argentina.

Cimoli indicated that the questions are now how to build a policy to recover jobs and how the economy is reactivated so that people can be part of a process.

Regarding the increase in cases of Covid-19, Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Junior, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), stressed that he is facing a very important crisis, since in the American Continent there are two and a half million cases of Covid-19, many are in the United States, but there is a growing trend in Latin America.

He suggested having a good surveillance system, laboratories and having information that generates evidence for decision-making. He stressed that the PAHO has generated personal protective equipment for the countries of the region, mainly for those who have health systems with the most needs and difficulties.

Meanwhile, Helmut Schwarzer, official in charge of the Office of the International Labor Organization (ILO) for Mexico and Cuba, highlighted that 94 percent of workers live and work in countries that have some rule of orderly closure or social distancing. , total or partial. (Notimex)