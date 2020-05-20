COVID-19 will leave more than 29 million new poor in Latin America, revealed an Action Against Hunger report

The pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, which totals almost five million infections worldwide, will leave more than 29 million new poor in Latin America and will cause thousands of internal displacements, according to the organization Action Against Hunger.

“The contraction of 5 percent of the economy and the increase of more than 11 points in unemployment, according to a recent report of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, will make this the biggest crisis of the last century “, he pointed out Benedetta Lettera, responsible for the NGO region, in a statement released this Wednesday.

The precarious situation and the economic slowdown caused thousands of internal displacements between the countries, because those who lived in the cities were left without jobs and want to return to their cities of origin.

America Arias, director of Action Against Hunger in PeruHe also stressed that the new restrictions to stop the virus have a great impact on the food needs of millions of people.

In countries like Peru, with more than 88,000 confirmed cases, Arias explained, more than 165,000 people asked the government to leave the capital because the loss of employment makes it impossible for them to maintain themselves.

John Orlando, country director in Colombia, He also expressed his concern for the hundreds of Venezuelans who are trying to return to his country and noted that “buses from different countries arrive at the border departments and, in these situations, it is essential to guarantee the means of protection to minimize the risks of contagion to both sides of the border. “

In countries like Guatemalahe explained Miguel Ángel García, country director in Central America, is concerned about the lack of diagnostic capacity due to “the structural weakness of one of the least endowed health systems in Latin America”, in addition to the increased movement of migrants.

“Given the impossibility of achieving sufficient economic income, we can expect an increase in child malnutrition, which already affected half of the children under five years of age in the country before the pandemic,” said García.

Furthermore, the governments of Mexico and the United States did not stop the deportations to Guatemala of migrants who are detained at the borders, which has caused many of them to return infected to their countries of origin “at a time when the healthcare and healthcare system is under their greatest pressure, ”denounced the person in charge.

Acción Contra el Hambre works on the distribution of food and sanitary protection equipment in Peru, Colombia, Guatemala and Nicaragua, in addition to carrying out nutritional monitoring of children at risk of food in highly populated cities in Latin America, such as Bogotá.

With information from EFE