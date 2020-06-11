In 2020, specialists predict that the sale of housing will fall more than 42 percent due to the lack of inventory and the postponement of the purchase decision of Mexicans, caused by the uncertainty unleashed by the health emergency due to the coronavirus in the country.

Gene Towle, CEO of real estate consultancy Softec, explained that this year they estimated that up to 200,000 new units would be sold, however, with the pandemic the number would drop to 140,000.

“We are going to have a quarter without production, we calculated that in 2020 200 thousand homes were going to be sold and due to a pandemic we thought that it would be the same and we reached 140 thousand,” he assured.

The real estate market started 2020 with a stabilization in both sales volumes and prices, so it is expected to have similar results to those of 2019

However, the arrival of COVID-19 created a “perfect storm” that could delay the sector’s recovery until next year.

Marisol Becerra, technical director of Tinsa’s consulting area commented that the slowdown in the market was mainly due to the low sales registered in markets such as Mexico City, due to the brake that the new government put on private work.

“Since the first quarter of last year, we have already seen a drop in housing placement in Mexico City. As a reference, in 2018 just over 13 thousand homes were sold in all segments, in 2019 we closed with 10,000 homes sold, we already had a drop of about 30 percent, “he said.

Both specialists pointed out that it is from March when a fall in the demand for new units begins to be registered, driven, among other factors, by the uncertainty that the coronavirus put in the economy.

They added that the revival of construction on June 1 will contribute to the recovery in the sale of houses, which could occur between the third and fourth quarter of the year.

However, there are factors such as job loss and lack of income that could complicate the picture.

According to a study carried out by BBVA, at the end of 2020 an estimated contraction of 7 percent in GDP is estimated, which means the loss of 890 thousand and up to 1 million jobs.

“As employment falls, this will be aligned with the fall in the sale of real estate,” Mendoza added.

In the midst of this scenario, the country’s main housing companies such as Ara, Javer, Vinte and Homex, are still evaluating the impact that the pandemic will have on their businesses, which has already started to take effect since mid-March.

“Now companies are looking at how to survive, ensure business continuity, maintain inventory and prepare for when the market picks up,” added Towle.

Average housing holds demand

In Mexico, the search for properties through different portals for purchase has decreased 22 percent and 40 percent worldwide, said Daniel Narváez, director of marketing for Lamudi.

The specialist commented that the decision to purchase new properties has been postponed due to the economic contraction that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus, but the demand has resisted in the average home.

“As of April, we observed a positive percentage change of 15 percent in the demand for low-interest housing, which ranges between 1 and 3 million pesos, in contrast to the residential one –which has been one of the hardest hit– with an impact up to 30 percent, “he said.

According to Tinsa, the opportunity that middle-income developers could take advantage of lies in the fact that although the demand for this type of housing increases, the supply is not enough to cover it.

In Mexico, the main developers in this segment are Be Grand, Vinte, Quiero Casa, Mira Companies, Javer and Inmobilia, among others.

On the other hand, the demand for low-income housing could also grow with the participation of Infonavit and Fovissste, said the Softec specialist, given the impact on the purchasing power of Mexicans by COVID-19.

“We will see a return to the production of housing with social interest credit, an increase in the demand for loans from Infonavit and for products financed by the institute,” he concluded.