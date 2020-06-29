In March 2020, Mexico’s industrial production fell 6.4 percent at the annual rate and 4.8 percent at the monthly rate, reported the Inter-American Development Bank

He Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) alerted that the COVID-19 It will bring severe economic effects in Latin America and the Caribbean, which threaten to deepen the lag of the manufacturing activity in the largest nations in the region (Mexico, Brazil and Argentina).

In March 2020 the Industrial production in Mexico fell 6.4 percent at an annual rate and 4.8 percent at a monthly rate; falls in Brazil were 9.1 and 9.9 percent, and in Argentina 17.6 and 19.2 percent, respectively, the IDB said in a report.

The IDB specified that the manufacture It’s one of the most affected sectors due to the general closure of economic activity and threatens to deepen the backwardness that it has suffered since before the pandemic.

Manufacturing in Latin America. IDB photo

He assured that the available evidence suggests differences in contraction levels between industries and countries.

Production in industries related to leather, clothing and motor vehicles they record the most important falls.

The high contribution of automotive section to the economies of the region, notably in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, and its high level of integration with global value chains generates incentives for the sector to resume operations quickly, points out the IDB.

The first figures for Argentina, Brazil or Mexico They suggest very important drops in the microeconomic level, such as in the productivity of companies, due to the destruction of jobs, with the consequent dismantling of work teams.

He indicated that the new health measures to operate, as restrictions on the maximum number of workers sharing a space, will affect the production capacity.

Meanwhile, due to the reduction in the demand for steel in Latin America, imports of China of this input at a discount rate become a threat to the industry in this region.

The Latin American Steel Association (Cupboard) requested governments protection policies.

He explained that Chinese exporters have had an increase in tax refunds for around 1,464 products that they offer to strengthen their industry since March 20. chinese steel an advantage of between 10 and 15 dollars per ton in exports, which causes them to have prices with which the national producers they can’t compete, so they ask to implement protection measures.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital