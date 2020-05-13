Greenpeace Mexico documented the deforestation of 31 percent of the dry forest area of ​​the Yucatan peninsula, occupied by pig farms

Given the growing global demand for Mexican pork, the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 It will exacerbate the environmental crisis due to pig farms in the Yucatan peninsula, where 90 percent of them operate illegally, civil associations denounced.

“They are taking advantage of this coronavirus pandemic to increase exports to countries like China that have been affected by swine production, first by African swine fever and now by coronavirus, ”said Viridiana Lázaro, agriculture specialist at Greenpeace Mexico.

The organization asserted that only 10 percent of farms meet the legal requirement of a Environment impact manifestation (MIA) in the peninsula, where there are 257 of these registered establishments, of which 222 are in Yucatan, 21 in Quintana Roo and 14 in Campeche.

Greenpeace Mexico documented the deforestation of 31 percent of the dry forest area of ​​the area occupied by these farms, equivalent to 10,997 hectares.

The association identified 43 of these establishments in four Protected natural areas (ANP), 20 at conservation sites and 102 at restoration sites.

In the peninsula, the organization said in its report, there are 14.2 percent of the country’s pig farms, with Yucatan as the supplier of 9 percent of the National Production.

The Yucatecan industry, he detailed, grows 4.5 percent each year, a percentage higher than that of Sonora (2.6 percent) and Jalisco (1.7 percent) main producers of pork in Mexico.

Under the shelter of the federal government, the pork industry acts illegally, putting ecosystems and environmental rights in the region at risk. Check out our full report! Tthttps: //t.co/KEZrDk7qiY – Greenpeace México (@greenpeacemx) May 12, 2020

Just this month, the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) predicted that the production of pork in Mexico it will grow 4 percent this year to 1.7 million tons.

The country broke a record in the first quarter of this year with an annual increase of 51.2 percent in exports of this product, up to 57 thousand 691 metric tons.

This is one of the “main concerns” of Greenpeace Mexico, which registered the sacrifice of 1.87 million animals on the peninsula in 2018.

“Pig farms continue to be built despite the coronavirus issue, their construction has not stopped, but their operation has not stopped either, they have even been detected positive cases of COVID-19 on farmsLazaro assured.

With information from EFE