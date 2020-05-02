May 2, 2020 | 5:00 am

The isolation caused by the global pandemic has resulted in a temporary decrease in carbon emissions, but its effect will not in itself help reverse the historical trend.

In addition, the situation could prevent the establishment of some national and international goals that were already scheduled for the following months.

The most optimistic analyzes indicate that emissions will decrease between 5% and 6% this year compared to 2019, even with an economic recovery at the end of the year. Experts indicate this is a grim reminder of the size of the challenge humanity faces: to keep global warming below 1.5 ° C the total reduction in emissions by 2030 should be around 55%. That is: the next 10 years should see reductions similar to those of 2020.

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, published a statement last week urging world governments to “use taxpayer money to create green jobs and achieve sustainable growth.”

Guterres called on world leaders to use economic stimuli to generate the kinds of jobs and businesses that will enable a clean and green transition, noting that the funds should be used to “invest in the future, not the past, so they should target sustainable sectors and projects that help the climate and the environment. “

Globally, the low-carbon energy policies of India, China and the European Union expire this year and global observers hoped they would be replaced by new policies with more ambitious goals. Europe has hinted at the possibility of using its economic stimuli to boost clean energy, but some analysts like Orion Rummler of Axios fear that India and China will pause their goals in order to boost their economy more effectively.

India would need to accelerate the construction of generation facilities to reach the 175 gigawatts of clean energy that was set as a goal for this year. China and Europe planned to close the year generating 15% and 20% of energy from renewable sources, goals that have not yet been achieved.

Another element that plays against global goals is that, despite the fact that solar and wind generation already represent the two cheapest sources of generation in the world, the economic slowdown has caused many countries to cut the number of new projects from these technologies, which could translate into a longer dependence on fossil fuel-based electricity generation.

“Coal and gas have also weakened in world markets. If this trend continues it could help to temporarily shield the fossil generation from the renewable wave it was facing, ”said Seb Henbest, chief economist at BloombergNEF.