The Spanish ambassador to Mexico, Juan López-Dóriga, assured this Thursday in a forum of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce (Camescom) that the pandemic of COVID-19 “Will come to speed up some changes that had already started to be produced ”worldwide.

López-Doriga recalled “earthquakes in the international sphere” prior to this health crossroads, such as “Brexit or the last elections in U.S”Who were already talking about this global change.

For the ambassador, right now “a very complex world”In which“ there are no simple solutions ”, although he diagnosed“ a probably temporary consensus on expansionary policies ”.

“There is no appetite as there was in part in the previous crisis to combat more deficit or more debt. I think expansionary policies are here for a while and we will see later if that changes and we start to talk about inflation, the debt is unsustainable or the state government has crossed a line, “he reflected.

The diplomat predicted that “the globalization at some extremes, in some production chains such as the sanitary ”, because it has been seen that“ it is necessary ”.

That will to regain some control “will generate some protectionism“For which he stressed the importance for Spain of belonging to the European Union, especially in the face of the unknowns of the international relations of the two main powers, the United States and China.

“I would like to remember that the presence of Spain in the European institutions it is the one behind almost all, not only the (free trade) agreement with Mexico, initiatives with Latin America ”, he indicated.

In this sense, the president of the Euroamerica Foundation, Ramón Jáuregui, predicted that there will be a “more orderly globalization in an international scenario very hostile“

“For example, Europe is seriously considering why 90 percent of the world’s acetaminophen is made in China, “emphasized Jáuregui, concerned about the behavior of the US president, Donald Trump, in matters such as the Paris Agreement on the environment or its relations with international financial institutions.

The role of companies

The two speakers coincided in a renewed role of international cooperation and business in the world to come, something that has already been demonstrated in this pandemic.

“Companies have stopped be participants they are limited to creating economic value for producing, and they have become so because they have linked their commercial success with the success and prosperity of the community where they work. That is perhaps the most important jump that has ever occurred, “he asserted. López-Dóriga.

The ambassador highlighted the role of Spanish companies, which according to a report published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs They have invested almost 150 billion euros in Latin America.

