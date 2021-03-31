COVID-19: Why it is so important to vaccinate children and adolescents to end the pandemic

To end the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also necessary to vaccinate children and adolescents and the first results are very encouraging.

Although the strategy of most countries consists of vaccinating the group most vulnerable to COVID-19, the population of older adults, protecting minors and adolescents is necessary to achieve the end of the pandemic.

Why vaccinate children and adolescents, if the coronavirus does not affect them seriously?

Photo: Getty Images

A age group is defined as those people who they share the same age, or minimal differences for statistical analysis. Today we know that in most minors, COVID-19 is a benign disease that hardly presents symptoms and even fewer complications.

However, like any other age group, the underage population represents a group in which the virus can continue to spread. Hence, immunizing as many people as possible (including children and adolescents) is necessary to end the pandemic.

Vaccines begin to prove their effectiveness in children and adolescents: Pfizer demonstrates 100% effectiveness

In the normal development of clinical trials of vaccines, it generally begins with healthy adults. This confirms that they are safe and effective. Once this stage is overcome, it continues with other age groups, such as the elderly, people with comorbidities and finally, in children and adolescents.

We suggest: The WHO rules out that COVID-19 has been created in a laboratory and bets on bats

Photo: Getty Images

The youngest need special care to receive new vaccines, since they are in full stage of organic development. The risks are variable depending on your health condition, physical condition and sociocultural context, that directly influence how each person will accept the vaccine.

In the case of COVID-19, the disinformation it has led some parents to completely refuse to get the vaccine themselves. In these cases, they tend to be much more inflexible with the administration to their children. The same is true of adolescents, who are still living under the care of older adults.

However, the different vaccines available are beginning to demonstrate their safety and efficacy in their administration to minors in clinical trials. Pfizer’s vaccine has been shown to be particularly powerful in adolescents, obtaining 100% efficiency in the first tests. With this evidence Angela Rasmussen, a virologist affiliated with Georgetown University in Washington, pointed out the following to The New York Times:

“The sooner we can vaccinate as many people as possible, regardless of their age, the sooner we can feel like we are ending this pandemic for good.”

It also appears that teens are responding much better young adults and other age groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is a reality that if a greater percentage of the world’s population is vaccinated, more people will be protected against the virus. Yes this advantage reaches the majority of the population, the decline of the health emergency will begin sooner than might be thought.

Keep reading:

GALLERY: With 300 thousand dead, Brazil collapses due to the COVID-19 crisis

70% of hospitalized people suffer prolonged COVID-19 5 months after discharge