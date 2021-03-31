COVID-19: WHO rules out that the virus was created in a laboratory and bets on bats

The WHO report points out that COVID-19 arose from bats and reached humans from an intermediate animal, still unidentified.

In February 2021, a team of 13 experts sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Wuhan, began an in-depth investigation to find out the origin of COVID-19 and how it jumped into our species.

A month and a half later, WHO experts and 34 Chinese scientists published the final report of the scientific mission, with results similar to those obtained preliminarily regarding the origin of the coronavirus:

The theory qualified from probable to very probable by the experts, is that the SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted from bats, which functioned as a natural host, to an animal until now unknown, but which functioned as intermediate host (The main suspicions point to the pangolin, mink or ferret), from which he made the final leap to our species.

At a level below this line of research, from possible to probable, is the hypothesis that supports direct zoonosis from animals to humans; that is, the probability that the virus was transmitted from the contact, bite, or ingestion of a host animal that caused the first infection in our species.

The team of researchers considers it even more difficult that the virus has been introduced to humans through some frozen food, as speculated during the first months of the pandemic in Wuhan, after the first outbreak related to the Huanan seafood market.

Of the four possible scenarios investigated by WHO, the conspiracy-tinged theory that the virus was accidentally released from a Chinese laboratory It is considered by experts as extremely unlikely and therefore, this hypothesis will be discarded from further research, due to the absence of scientific evidence.

SARS-CoV-2 and its relationship with the Huanan seafood market

One of the big questions about the origin of the virus is in the role played by the Huanan seafood market for the jump of the coronavirus from animals to humans.

While this seafood hub was directly associated with the first local outbreak and has been the target of speculation due to the sale of live and frozen animals; However, the group of experts that visited Wuhan concluded that there is no clear connection between the first cases of COVID-19 and the market.

In the report, which closely followed the first people who fell ill with COVID-19, it was determined that while the Huanan seafood market had a amplifying paper Of the number of positive cases, the initial cases had nothing to do with the origin of the outbreak.

This premise opened a new line of research: the primal drive chain It was already circulating in Wuhan and therefore, it is necessary to investigate more about it to know its origin.

One year and three months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19, pieces are still needed to fully understand how the pandemic that changed the world since then began.

