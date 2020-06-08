Although the case fatality (number of deaths from confirmed cases) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is around 1 percent, its contagion rate is very high. The WHO has calculated that its reproduction rate, known as Ro, ranges between 1.4-2.5, but other sources establish it between two and three. That is, an ill person, with or without symptoms, can infect an average of two to three healthy people. As it is not very lethal, except for older adults or people with previous comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, immunodeficiency, obesity, etc., its persistence will be long and its rate of infection will be high. Very lethal viruses such as Ebola or Marburg virus soon self-limit because they kill almost everyone infected. This is not the case for the current coronavirus.

This virus is transmitted by droplets of saliva or by the contaminated hand that is brought to the mouth, nose and eyes, and mainly in spaces confined with people, in places with high population density (cities, municipalities, neighborhoods and homes), in poor localities and where there are deficiencies in water and sanitation. It is not true that the virus attacks everyone equally. In some developed countries the greatest contagions have occurred in poor neighborhoods, places of immigrants where there is overcrowding, among the black population in the United States. and in nursing homes (Sweden). In Peru, the second country in Latin America in the number of infected and deaths, cases are associated with poor households without refrigerators, multi-family households, informal workers, and culinary cultural practices that involve frequent visits to markets.

In the absence of sufficient disaggregated official epidemiological information, the evolution of the reproduction rate and the results of laboratory tests, we are adrift from the epidemic knowledge. Despite blindness about the course of the disease, the accelerated emergence of daily cases and deaths suggests that we are at the beginning of the worst phase, which should last several more weeks.

The only defense the population has is to make the sacrifice of self-confinement, as several medical associations have suggested. Get out as little as possible. But if you do have to go outside, strictly take all the personal protection measures that have been abundantly indicated. First of all, don’t go to crowded places and take personal protection measures.

Remember, the Covid-19 virus is highly contagious. And even if he is young, he is at risk of getting seriously ill and even dying, as we are seeing today.

The author is an anthropologist and biologist. Former PAHO / WHO Representative in several countries.