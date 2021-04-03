COVID-19: What will the third wave of infections be like after Easter?

The risk of a third wave of COVID-19 infections is imminent after the Easter holidays.

After a period of decline in infections that lasted from late January to early March, the global trend continues to rise and it has already reached levels similar to those of the first week of December 2020, when Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries reached all-time highs for new infections and deaths.

A wave driven by new variants

A year and a month after the WHO defined the COVID-19 outbreaks as a pandemic, the world is heading for a third wave of infections (fourth for some European countries). However, the conditions will be different from those experienced between May-June and December-January:

Progress in vaccination is the first differential factor with respect to the two previous waves, hence a decrease in the mortality of older adults is expected, the age group with the highest percentage of vaccines applied in the world.

However, the emergence of new Most contagious variants of COVID-19 (especially the Brazilian and British) has caused an unusual increase in hospitalizations, especially in Brazil, where from January 1 to March 13, infections in people aged 30 to 59 years have increased by more than 500%.

Photo: Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

The third wave is already underway in Europe and Asia: on the last day of March, France announced its third quarantine with the closure of non-essential activities that will last until May, while Italy approved a new decree to maintain and tighten measures to restrict the mobility until April 30.

In Latin America, the situation is similar: on Wednesday, March 31, Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), called on member states not to relax sanitary measures and to maintain containment or containment measures. otherwise, it will face “a wave longer than the previous one”.

Such is the case of Brazil, Uruguay and Chile, countries that, regardless of the progress in their vaccination plan, begin April with record highs of new infections and in the case of Brazil, with a collapsed health system and high to very high transmission of the virus throughout the territory.

Hence, in most countries that tighten their measures after a new increase in confirmed cases, the message from official health institutions is similar: a new wave of COVID-19 is imminent and it is necessary

Will there be new COVID-19 outbreaks in Mexico after the holidays?

Despite the fact that infections in Mexico add up nine consecutive weeks down and the current epidemiological traffic light does not consider any entity in red, the increase in mobility at Easter in the main tourist destinations of the country, coupled with the increasing circulation of new, more contagious variants of the virus, has set off an alarm signal in case the current trend is reversed.

Photo: Gerardo Vieyra / NurPhoto

Both the director of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) and the Undersecretary of Health, have warned of the risk posed by the emergence of new outbreaks after the Easter holiday period.

Meanwhile, in the entity hardest hit by the virus, Mexico City, the “Covid-19 does not go on vacation” campaign started to raise awareness among the population to continue with preventive measures during the holidays.

