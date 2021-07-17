COVID-19: What are the vaccines that confirmed their efficacy against the delta variant?

The delta variant is more contagious and is driving a new wave, but these vaccines are effective in stopping it.

A year and a half after the start of the pandemic and seven months after the application of the first vaccine, the next wave of COVID-19 grows around the world driven by an unforeseen factor a few months ago: the appearance of new variants, with characteristics such as greater transmissibility or greater avoidance of antibodies.

The most dangerous variant so far is delta, first identified in India. It is estimated to be 60% more contagious than other variants and can bind more strongly to lung receptors, but how effective are current vaccines in protecting us from it?

Vaccines are more important than ever to stop delta

Photo: Jonas Güttler / picture alliance via .

A first article published in Nature at the end of June from data collected in the United Kingdom during May explained that although the effectiveness of some vaccines decreases against delta, they are still the best way to avoid severe COVID-19 cases and above all, hospitalization or death:

While the second dose of AstraZeneca is 66% effective to protect from the alpha variant, the figure drops to 60% when it comes to delta. The same is true of the full Pfizer scheme, which maintains 93% protection against the British variant, but drops to 88% against India.

In this regard, the creators of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine which is part of the National Vaccination Program in Mexico, explained that its effectiveness in preventing a symptomatic infection of COVID-19 by delta variant is 90%, which makes it one of the most effective approved vaccines against the variant that emerged in India; however, these results have not yet been published in a scientific journal.

Photo: .

In the case of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech (the two most widely used vaccines in the world), an Israeli study revealed that the Pfizer vaccine has 64% protection against symptomatic infections; however, this number rises dramatically when it comes to preventing severe COVID-19 and hospitalization:

An analysis of 14,000 cases with the delta variant in the UK showed that Pfizer’s vaccine has 92% efficacy against hospitalization after the application of two doses. In order to AstraZeneca, the efficiency reached a spectacular 96% among the cases studied in the UK.

And although there are still no conclusive data on Chinese vaccines and the rest of the immunizations applied in Latin America against COVID-19, the statistics of new positive cases and hospitalizations do not lie: the vaccines work with solvency against any variant known so far and those groups that have already received their complete scheme are making the third wave of COVID-19 less ill.

Now read:

6 reasons why you should get vaccinated

Countries where the most Chinese vaccines were applied face outbreaks of COVID-19