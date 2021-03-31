Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 in the US, CDC reveals

WHO publishes report on the origin of covid-19 2:10

(CNN) – Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States last year, behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published this Wednesday.

The death rate increased by 15.9% from 2019 to 2020. According to the report, it went from 715.2 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Preliminary data indicated that the top 10 causes of death in 2020 were:

Heart disease Cancer Covid-19 Unintentional injuries Stroke Chronic lower respiratory disease Alzheimer’s Diabetes Influenza and pneumonia Kidney disease

Researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics analyzed data from death certificates from the National Vital Statistics System and closely reviewed deaths among US residents between January and December 2020.

Covid-19 vaccination status system developed 1:04

“Covid-19 was the third underlying cause of death in 2020. It replaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death,” the researchers wrote in the report. In previous years, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death. However, it fell off the list in 2020 as COVID-19 deaths soared.

The researchers noted in their report that there were approximately 3.36 million deaths last year. Covid-19 was reported as the underlying cause or a contributing cause of death for nearly 378,000, or roughly 11.3%, of those deaths. The data showed that heart disease caused 690,882 deaths and cancer caused 598,932 deaths.

The data also indicated that, in general, mortality rates were higher among black and native communities, as well as in adults aged 85 and over and men. The death rate from covid-19 is specifically higher among Hispanics, according to the CDC report.

These are preliminary data so the figures and mortality rates may change as additional information is received. Because the investigation of causes of death takes time, the final information for a given year is usually published approximately 11 months after the end of the calendar year.

In January, CDC statesmen shared with CNN that Covid-19 was likely the third leading cause of death in the United States during 2020.

Life expectancy in the country also dropped by a full year in the first half of 2020, according to an interim report released by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics in February. The report noted that life expectancy in the United States fell to 77.8 years, the figure that was recorded in 2006.