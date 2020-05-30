In the last two days the number of active cases rose from 6,631 to 6,777 with the variation of 146 patients, according to a comparison of the most recent bulletins of the Ministry of Public Health.

Bulletin number 70, released Thursday, indicates that of the 16,068 confirmed with coronavirus, 6,631 were active.

Figures from bulletin 70 indicate that the patients in hospital isolation were 2,173 and the domiciliary 4,458.

Compared to bulletin 71, published yesterday, active cases are 6,777, out of a total of 16,531 confirmed.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported that the new positives reported in bulletin 71 are 463 and three new deaths for 488 deaths in the Dominican Republic.

Of the assets in the current bulletin, 2,194 are in hospital isolation and 4,583 in home isolation.

In the last two days, those recovered have increased to 314. Currently, 9,266 cured patients have been registered until this Thursday.

2,318 Covid-19 coronavirus tests were taken in 48 hours. In bulletin 70 the number of samples processed up to that moment was 74,612 and in 71 it is indicated that 76,930 have been taken.

As of the 6:00 p.m. cutoff on Thursday, May 28, 60,399 coronavirus samples have been discarded. While by Wednesday, at the same time, 58,544 samples had been discarded.

463 new infected

In releasing the 71st bulletin on the pandemic yesterday, Sánchez Cárdenas reported that positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have increased to 16,531, with the sum of 463 new infected.

The dead are at least 488, three in the last 24 hours.

Of the infected, 2,194 are in hospital isolation and 4,583 in their homes.

The median age of the total cases is 41 years. 54.95 percent are men and 80.26 percent of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

As of Thursday, they had 559 people in hospitalization, which constitutes 36.5 percent of occupation.

While 106 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), representing 18.9 percent of the 559 people in hospitals. There are 61 patients on ventilation.

As of Thursday, there were 16,068 cases and 485 deaths.

Test kit purchase

Sánchez Cárdenas assured that in Public Health he has purchased 150,000 units of PCR tests for the detection of the coronavirus, and that they have another 50,000 donated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The minister explained that around 70,000 rapid tests are being rationally administered.

He called attention to the fact that Greater Santo Domingo and San Cristóbal are the provinces that so far have registered the greatest manifestations of coronavirus cases, which demand continuous observation.

KNOW MORE

Opening and new cases

There are no changes.

Sánchez Cárdenas said that the statistics have not yet presented a drastic change so that the economic reopening or the first phase is the cause of the increase in cases of contagion. However, he specified that the Ministry of Public Health is already focused on Santo Domingo, one of the provinces that requires the most care.

The origin. The current coronavirus pandemic broke out in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China, in December 2019, from where it spread to the rest of the world.