What they will know shortly, in detail, is the marvelous experience of a young Dominican university student, in times of the deadly coronavirus offensive, who has had to adapt to a virtual modality in which, with a single claw, she had than to migrate from the condition of student to ‘assistant’ of teachers, and even “promoted to teacher”, because teachers have not yet mastered this method.

She will be known as Quintina Miranda (fictitious name), who lays bare and unloads, with a correct connection of the facts, an accumulation of details of her experience, that even the heavy burden of her sacrifice, could well help her configure her personality as a future professional.

This is what he has lived and then Miranda tells:

“Facing COVID-19 has been like going to war with few soldiers and weapons. A challenge. The truth is that only each family knows what happens behind closed doors, the vicissitudes that they have had to go through and what they entail. Personally, being a university student, adapting to a virtual modality has been an odyssey. And yes, I am young, a condition that benefits me, since it is easy for me to use technology.

However, the traumatic situation is precisely that not all teachers have the knowledge required to navigate these waters, which are cloudy to those people who have worked with similar methods in a large part of their lives. To all this we must add the short time in which they have had to migrate their classes to this new modality. In my case, playing the role of “assistant” for various teachers is part of the routine that I have carried in my university life and this new term has not been the exception.

I can say that I have even been promoted to “teacher”, I have had to learn to teach; learn to use the virtual platforms that the study house to which I belong has arranged, in order to correct the effects that ignorance causes in some of my teachers. Using video calls, my computer and everything in my power, I have been able to contribute to getting us on our way.

I have had to design the class program that both my colleagues and I must receive and complement in order to pass the subject. Also, attend all the virtual classes of the various sections managed by the teachers that I support; take the attendance, design explanatory presentations on the contents of the subjects, serve as “instant messaging” between teachers, students and the school of my career.

Also, create Zoom meetings when the platform falls so that the class that day does not get lost, correct the assignments, supervise that all the students understand and have no doubts about what should be done, because in itself that gap that we had to clear up the confusion during face-to-face classes is practically non-existent. Having to compose an email and wait for the teacher, by the act and grace of a force majeure, to read it on time, is exhausting.

The levels of stress, anxiety and despair exceed what is humanly possible. I never thought of being involved in this situation; No one really, but it is an ordeal trying to stay calm and act as if everything were normal, it is not easy. The quality of the classes is not the same, since subjects that are loaded with practical material have been affected and, therefore, we as students too.

Finally, being a student today is not an easy task; teach the classes, less. But to be both at the same time? That does break the schemes. Oh, and if it is still unclear, I must fulfill all assignments. Being an assistant, a teacher or whatever you want to call me does not mean that I am exempt from fulfilling my duties. I am a quasi-professional who yearns to return to the normal course of her university life

STORY

Experiences.

I know the case of some friends who, in addition to being students, are teachers and must assume a double “adaptation”. They must prepare their platform to teach their virtual classes, and when it is their turn to take theirs they must deal with another reality. In conclusion, university life, for both students and teachers, has become a race towards stress and frustration, which undoubtedly puts us at risk of suffering from any psychological disorder.

