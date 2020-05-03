An anonymous call would have exposed a surprising find in an Andover nursing home; they fear it is linked to the coronavirus.

NEW JERSEY – An anonymous call alerted. An elderly man had been found dead in the shed of a residence in Andover, New Jersey. Sussex County Police came immediately and eventually found a total of 17 deceased piled up in a small morgue planned for just four bodies. “We feel helpless,” family members say in a Facebook group in which they try to ask the authorities for explanations and help.

This is the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center nursing home and those 17 deaths bring to 68 the recently deceased residents in its two centers, 26 with a positive for COVID-19, in addition to infecting many nurses, among whom there is concern. There are many deceased – the total is 10% of its 700 residents – for whom no medical explanation has yet been given.

All suggest that the cause of such high mortality is coronavirus, but diagnostic tests have also failed in nursing homes.

“When we arrived we saw that they were overwhelmed by the number of people expiring,” Andover Police Chief Eric C. Danielson, unaccustomed to a Dantesque situation like the current one in a small town in the northernmost area, told local media. of the state of New Jersey.

“I feel so helpless,” wrote one of the relatives of the deceased elders, the woman who started a group of people affected on Facebook last Tuesday after receiving the first news. “I feel like everyone is going to have COVID. What do we do? », She asked herself hurt by the delay in the reaction of the center and the authorities.

The first thing they achieved was that the bodies were transferred to a refrigerated truck, one of those mobile morgues that proliferate these days of pandemic throughout the United States, especially on the East Coast, and that the authorities provide preventive medical supplies to personnel. of the residences in the area.

The despair is even greater if possible among the relatives because among the orders of the current confinement is the fact that the federal authorities prohibit visits to geriatrics and veterans’ centers since mid-March.

“Once a person at the residence hall becomes ill, it spreads quite quickly,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. “We are seeing this across the state.”

Gottheimer said that both his office and state officials are working to make the Andover facility have what it needs, which he says is hampered by the “huge shortage of nurses” in New Jersey. His office contacted FEMA, the federal emergency agency, and the secretary of health and human services Wednesday to see if federal aid is available.

The discovery at the Andover center comes when 5,670 people died of coronavirus in nursing homes in the US, according to data from the federal government.

The governor of the state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has affirmed that once the coronavirus pandemic ends, an investigation will be opened into what has happened in Andover, but that will be too late for the families of those affected.

