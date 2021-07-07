There are Covid-19 vaccines that accept to travel and others that have restrictions in some countries.

With the advancement of vaccination and summer season, a recurring question is: Is the vaccine I have useful for traveling?

Covid-19 vaccines that accept to travel

Not all Covid-19 vaccines have the same acceptance and with some, no matter if the inoculation scheme is complete, there are restrictions for tourism.

Restrictions may vary, so the best recommendation is that as part of the trip planning consult the consulates and embassies of each country you wish to visit.

Vaccines that are applied in the world

Technology / Development

Required dose

Does it apply in Mexico?

Authorized by Cofepris

Authorized by WHO

Countries that accept it as a guarantee of protection

Pfizer mRNA 2 Yes Yes Yes United States, European Union and all countries that apply Modern mRNA 2 No No Yes United States, European Union Astra Zeneca Viral Vector 2 Yes Yes Yes United States, European Union SinoVac Inactivated virus 2 Yes Yes Yes Union European, Mexico Jhonson & Jhonson Viral Vector 1 Yes Yes Yes United States, European Union, Mexico CanSino Viral Vector 1 Yes Yes No Mexico and countries that accept it, such as Greece. Sputnik V Viral Vector 2 Yes Yes No Mexico and countries that accept it, such as Greece. Covaxin Virus inactivated 2 No Yes No Iran, Philippines, Mexico, Nepal, Guyana, Paraguay and Zimbabwe Sinopharm Virus inactivated 2 No No Yes European Union, applied in more than 15 countries, including China, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Hungary and Peru. EpiVacCorona Chemically synthesized antigen, does not contain live virus 2 No No No Russia (Venezuela soon)

Traveling in times of Covid-19

The emergency use of various Covid-19 vaccines around the world has generated a feeling of greater freedom to leave home and has even motivated many to travel to other parts of the world.

However, countries maintain certain restrictions, In other words, traveling as a tourist is still complicated, but not impossible.

Can I travel to Spain?

In Spain the entry of people traveling by tourism and they can enter by presenting one of four mandatory documents that are requested from the pandemic.

📢‼ ️ IMPORTANT NOTICE – NEW ENTRY CONDITIONS TO 🇪🇸 👇👇 https://t.co/3JdDWlVbg0 – Embassy of Spain-Mexico (@EmbEspMex) June 5, 2021

These documents prove that the person entering is free of Covid-19.

Among those evidential documents they accept a proof or certificate of vaccination issued by the competent authorities of Mexico or other countries that are not on the list of nations at risk.

But, according to the Consulate General of Spain in Mexico City, the admitted vaccines are those authorized by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization.

Pfizer Moderna AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson Sinopharm SinoVac

The vaccines that Spain does not accept to enter its territory are:

What can I do if I have to travel?

However, those who have received these vaccines can choose to:

Present a negative antigen detection test Present a negative PCR test Present a recovery certificate after having passed the Covid-19

What about other countries in Europe?

Although the European Union recently announced that it would allow entry to travelers vaccinated against Covid-19, it continues to have restrictions.

That is, travelers must come from countries with low infection rates and must verify that they were vaccinated with:

Some countries of the European Union will only allow access to vaccinated people.

That is, unlike Spain, travelers who do not have a vaccination certificate with a complete schedule with these vaccines cannot present another document proving that they are free from Covid-19.

Travelers vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine of Russian origin or with the Chinese CanSino vaccine would not be able to travel in some member countries of the European Union.

Iceland, for example, is a country with its border open to receive vaccinated tourists, regardless of their country of origin, less if the travelers received the three vaccines mentioned above.

In this case, it will be necessary for them to show some document proving that the virus has not been contracted and remains active.

Less restrictions for tourism

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, applied mainly in Argentina and Mexico, has not yet been regulated by the WHO, but countries such as Greece consider it acceptable within their plan for the entry of travelers.

Greece is one of the countries where vaccinated Mexicans could travel.

This country opened its borders since May 14 and, like Spain, you can enter with different documents, including proof of having the complete vaccination scheme.

The vaccines against Covid-19 that are applied in Mexico and that are acceptable in Greece are:

Pfizer AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson Sinovac Sputnik V CanSino

Germany toughens its rules

Not so in Germany, where the only vaccines that will be accepted are those approved by the European authority.

What if I travel to the United States?

The United States temporarily limits land border crossings with Canada and Mexico and it is only possible to make trips in the mode of “essential trips”.

These temporary restrictions went into effect on March 21, 2020 and will remain in effect until July 21, 2021.

This decision has been coordinated with the governments of Mexico and Canada.

They travel for vaccinations

However, the United States has received, without restrictions, Mexican tourists who came to that country in search of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccine tourism has brought more than 2 million Mexicans to the neighboring country in recent months to get immunized against the virus.

People who are planning to travel during the summer holidays should consider that there is still research on how long the vaccines protect against Covid-19 and on their effectiveness against new variants.

Therefore, before traveling, consider reviewing the contagion curves in the country or region you will visit, in addition to all the restrictions.

For more information, check the regulations of each country in the embassies and consulates of European countries in Latin America before going on a tourist trip.