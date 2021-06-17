Covid-19 vaccines prepared in syringes can be transported without risk

One of the main bottlenecks of the mass vaccination campaigns launched against pandemic are the precautions that must be taken in the handling of the vials and their administration. Its transport must be done in very specific conditions.

Thus, the syringe preparation It must be carried out at the same vaccination point, without making any sudden movement with them to avoid affecting the vector they use: molecules of Messenger RNA in the case of vaccines Pfizer BioNTech Y Modern.

The study shows that vaccines can be transported with minimal precautions: messenger RNA remains stable for at least three hours in conditions of movement similar to those of a normal road and at room temperature

However, a new work led by the Hospital del Mar Pharmacy Service and the Neuropharmacology-Neurophar group of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) may change these action protocols.

The study, which has just been published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection, shows that these vaccines – already prepared for administration – can be transport with minimal precautions. The results reveal that the messenger RNA remains stable for at least three hours under conditions of movement similar to those of a normal road and at room temperature.

“Our data can enhance mass vaccination campaigns in rural areas or countries with poor transport networks and health infrastructures, preparing doses in reference centers and transporting them by road to rural or remote areas, thus limiting the possibility of error in preparation. at the vaccination points, ”he says Santi Grau, Director of the Medicines Area of ​​the Catalan hospital.

Stress-tested vaccines

The study stems from the experience of Hospital del Mar in the distribution of vaccines that were injected to health professionals at the beginning of the vaccination campaign, last January. The objective was to check how far the vial stability when being transferred.

To do this, vials were used that were returned to the Pharmacy Service that could not be administered due to having lost the microbiological traceability. According to current protocols, messenger RNA-based vaccines have to be discarded six hours after the withdrawal of the first dose from the vial at temperatures between 2 and 25 ° C.

The doses were divided into three groups. One was left, motionless, at room temperature (21 ° C) for three hours. A second group, also at room temperature and for the same time, was subjected to a smooth movement, similar to that of a road transport.

And a third, under the same weather and environmental conditions, was subjected to a massive intermittent shaking movement. The test results were compared with a last group of freshly thawed vaccines.

In the image, the study authors: Olivia Ferrández, Sant Grau, Elena Martín-García and Rafael Maldonado. / Hospital del Mar

Low degradation of messenger RNA

The results showed that the main vector of the two vaccines, messenger RNA, showed practically no degradation under any conditions. According Rafael Maldonado placeholder image, professor at UPF, “the degradation of messenger RNA was negligible, less than 1%, whether it was the fresh sample or the one subjected to movement. In the case of the samples subjected to shaking, the degradation was higher, but not excessive, of around 5% in the two analyzed vaccines ”.

“In road transport at room temperature (between 21 +/- 1 ºC) for three hours, there is no type of alteration in the stability of the messenger RNA, it maintains the same integrity as in a fresh sample preparation. Under these conditions, mimicking a transfer by road, there is no degradation of either the reconstituted Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine ”, he adds.

The vaccination process is not limited to the administration of the vaccine, but includes the registration of the batch of vaccine that is administered. Our results help streamline the process and facilitate work

Olivia Ferrández, author

Elena Martin-Garcia, also the author of the work and researcher at UPF, points to the solidity of the results. “The data is conclusive and very clear. The high stability of the messenger RNA in the two vaccines analyzed is impressive ”, he comments.

This can facilitate the vaccination process, explains Olivia Ferrandez, Head of the Hospital del Mar Pharmacy Service. “The vaccination process, led by nursing professionals, is not limited to the administration of the vaccine, but includes the registration of the batch of vaccine that is administered. Our results help to streamline the process and make work easier ”, he concludes.

Reference:

Grau S, Ferrández O, Martín-García E, Maldonado R. Reconstituted mRNA Covid-19 vaccines may maintain stability after continuous movement. Clinical Microbiology and Infectionhttps: //doi.org/10.1016/j.cmi.2021.06.007

Fountain: Various

Rights: Creative Commons.