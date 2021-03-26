COVID-19 Vaccines Expand to 138 Countries; Chile is the fastest per capita

Mar 25 (Reuters) – At least 138 countries have started vaccinating their populations against COVID-19, and Chile is currently moving at the fastest rate per capita among countries with populations of at least 1 million people.

The South American country has administered a daily average of 1,299 doses per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to a Reuters analysis of vaccination data compiled by Our World in Data from the University of Oxford.

Open this link in an external browser to view an interactive on the rate of vaccination in the world, which includes details on the implementation plans of more than 80 countries and all 50 United States. Compiled by Reuters: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUpp0e

In general, richer and more developed countries have better access to vaccines, as they have a more efficient healthcare infrastructure to manufacture, purchase and administer doses.

About 62% of the people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine were from high-income countries and at least 60% were from Europe and North America, according to analysis of the Reuters data. Countries that only report total doses without specifying the number of people vaccinated are excluded from the calculation.

Most COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, such as those developed by AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer / BioNtech. The vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

