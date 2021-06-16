Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccination registry against covid-19 opens for people between 18 and 39 years old in Baja California

The Government of Baja California announced this afternoon that the federal registry of vaccination against covid-19 is now open for all people over 18 years of age in the border municipalities.

“If you are over 18 years old and you live in any municipality in Baja California, you can register with your CURP. Print this receipt and support us to speed up the vaccination process ”, it is detailed in the social networks of the Government of Baja California.

If you want to register to receive the vaccine against covid-19 you must click on the following link https://www.bajacaliforniasalud.org/vacunacovid19/ and fill in the corresponding fields.

Vaccination for this age group begins on June 17.

What do I need to bring to receive my covid-19 vaccine?

Receipt of the printed record Identification with photo or CURP Attend breakfast

What vaccine will they give me?

Health authorities reported this Wednesday that the Johnson and Johnson covid-19 vaccine provided by the United States will be applied in the state.

With the arrival of more than 1 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines against covid-19, Baja California will be the first state to vaccinate the population between 18 and 39 years of age

