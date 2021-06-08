Covid-19 vaccine produces milder symptoms and unusual infections

What are postcovid-19 symptoms? 4:25

(CNN) – If people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus become infected with covid-19, they have a milder illness than unvaccinated people, a new study from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows. for its acronym in English).

The study, which analyzed more than 3,900 essential workers, shows that fully vaccinated people are more than 90% protected against infection. Even partially vaccinated people are 81% less likely to become infected than people who have not been vaccinated, according to the ongoing study.

“This adds to the growing evidence of effectiveness in the real world,” the CDC said in a statement Monday.

The study of healthcare personnel, first responders and other essential front-line workers, who have been tested weekly since December, showed that so far 5% have tested positive for coronavirus. Only 16 of the 204 people who became infected had been vaccinated.

“The findings from the extended time period of this study add to the accumulating evidence that mRNA vaccines against covid-19 are effective and should prevent most infections, but that fully vaccinated people still contract covid- 19 probably have a milder, shorter illness and appear less likely to pass the virus to other people. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.

Those who got “breakthrough” infections after one or two doses of the vaccine had 40% less virus in their bodies and were 58% less likely to have a fever. They spent two fewer days in bed than unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

The workers received the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna and have been getting tested weekly since December, regardless of whether they have symptoms. That is the only way to know if vaccines prevent asymptomatic infections.

The findings were reported last week in a preliminary version on a health services website and have not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.

While in the United States, vaccination rates against COVID-19 are increasing among some populations, experts warn that delays between groups, including adolescents, could harm a greater return to normality.

Medical experts have warned that as more adults are vaccinated, the virus will continue to affect children who have not yet been vaccinated or who cannot yet be vaccinated.

“As more and more older people get vaccinated, more and more people with pre-existing conditions, more and more people who may be younger and healthier, the question is: how do we protect our children?” Said epidemiologist Abdul El -Sayed to CNN, this Sunday.

Last month, the United States authorized vaccines for people ages 12 to 17. Vaccines are available for adults from December.

Children are still considered much less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms or die from the disease.

However, almost a third of minors between the ages of 12 and 17 who were probably hospitalized mainly for covid-19, in the first three months of 2021, were admitted to intensive care units and approximately 5% required invasive mechanical ventilation, according to a CDC study that examined more than 200 teens. None died, the report said.

“Every one of those hospitalizations, every one of those children in the ICU, is now preventable,” Dr. Anand Swaminathan told CNN, now that vaccines are available for those in that age group. Swaminathan is an Emergency Medicine physician and assistant professor at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey.

Children with underlying health conditions are more likely to be hospitalized or become seriously ill from COVID-19, research suggests, published Monday in the JAMA Network Open magazine.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 43,000 COVID-19 patients, aged 18 or younger, who were taken to an emergency department or were hospitalized. The study found that those with underlying health conditions were more likely to suffer a serious illness or hospitalization. About 28.7% of all those patients had underlying health problems.

Among the 4,302 who were hospitalized, more than 2,700 – 62.9% – had underlying health problems, the team noted.

Last month, the United States recorded the lowest number of weekly COVID-19 cases among children since early October, with about 34,500 new infections, the American Academy of Pediatrics said last week. But since some states lag behind the national average vaccination rate, it could spell trouble for younger and more vulnerable populations, Swaminathan said.

“What we also see is that in the same places where adults are lagging, adolescents are lagging,” he explained.

Vaccine advisers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet this Thursday to discuss the parameters that should be considered to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for children 11 years and younger. .

«Do we want a two-month follow-up? Do we want a six-month follow-up? How effective are we looking for? ”Advisory committee member Dr. Paul Offit said Friday. “It is these types of parameters that we will discuss.”

The places in the US where vaccination is lagging

Thirteen states have already met President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one dose by July 4. Experts warn that those left behind – states especially the southeast and northeast – may be vulnerable to another outbreak.

“There are parts of the country with very low vaccination rates,” CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said last week. “I am really concerned that unvaccinated people in those areas are passing the coronavirus to each other.”

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming have the lowest vaccination rates, with less than 50% of adults receiving at least one dose. Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and New Jersey have the highest, with 75% or more of their adult population partially vaccinated.

Lack of access and unclear messages have hampered vaccinations in some communities, Swaminathan said.

“There are people who do not understand the fact that this is free. That message has not gotten as far as it should, “he added.

There are also barriers for people who can’t get paid time off from work or have trouble finding child care to get vaccinated, he said.

While the Biden administration has advocated for greater access, it was not soon enough, Swamiathan said.

I wish we could have had it sooner. People need to take advantage of situations and get vaccinated.

Cuomo sets vaccine target to remove most restrictions in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he plans to remove “virtually all” restrictions related to the pandemic when 70% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is 1.4% far from reaching that goal, Cuomo told reporters. When the 70% mark is reached, “we can lift capacity restrictions, physical distancing, hygiene protocols, health exams, potential tracking,” he said.

“Only face masks will be required, as recommended by the CDC,” said the governor. “There will still be some institutional guidelines, large places, schools, public transport, hospitals, nursing homes, but if we reach 70%, we will return to life as normal or as normal as you want after the covid.”

New York City public schools will continue to enforce the policy of wearing masks universally until the end of the academic year despite the state’s decision not to require them further, a spokeswoman for the City of Education Department of Education told CNN on Friday. New York, Danielle Filson.

“Under state guidance, local districts can implement standards that make the most sense for their communities, and we continue our universal mask policy in our schools,” Filson said.

Air travel continues to increase

Air travel has just recorded its most important day since March 7, 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that 1.98 million people traveled this Sunday, more than any other day during Memorial Day weekend, which peaked on Friday. May 28 with 1.96 a million people.

The upward trend of air travel continues during the covid-19 pandemic, although there are far fewer people flying than before the pandemic. On June 7, 2019, the TSA reported 2.67 million people.

