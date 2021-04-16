COVID-19 vaccine Mexico: when do I get vaccinated and how do I register?

Know all the details of the National Vaccination Plan, how to register the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico, dates and schedules by states to receive the vaccine.

After older adults, these are the next steps and dates of the application of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico that you should know:

When do I get vaccinated in Mexico?

The National Vaccination Plan contemplates 7 population groups according to your age:

Health workers People of 80 years and over

People from 70 to 79 years

People from 60 to 69 years

People from 50 to 59 years

People from 40 to 49 years

Population less than 40 years

According to the Federal Government, the objective of applying the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico to 75% of the population aged 16 and over will be reached before the end of 2021. However, the plan will be completed until the first quarter of 2022, according to to these five stages:

The stage 1 began in Mexico City and Coahuila from December 2020 to February 2021 and consisted of the application of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to the health personnel on the front line that fights Covid-19. The stage 2 runs from February to April 2021 and consists of the application of the vaccines available for the remaining health personnel and people aged 60 and over. However, the Government added a simultaneous stage between 2 and 3, which consists of the application of vaccines to all teachers in the country, both in public and private education. The stage 3 will be applied from April to May 2021 to vaccinate people from 50 to 59 years old.

The stage 4 will be held in May and June 2021 to vaccinate the group of people between 40 and 49 years. The stage 5 will put an end to the vaccination plan and will be carried out from June 2021 to March 2022 with the aim of vaccinating the rest of the population.

After immunizing health professionals facing the pandemic on the front lines, the second phase of the National Vaccination Program It started on February 15, 2021, with the aim of vaccinating the 15 million 717 thousand 170 older adults in the national territory.

Currently, the second stage of vaccination is carried out with the application of the second doses to older adults and the start of the vaccination for teachers across the country.

COVID-19 Mexico vaccine registry, where to do it?

Prior to the start of the National Vaccination Campaign, the Federal Government enabled the site mivacuna.salud.gob.mx in order to register older adults to receive the vaccine; However, it is not a requirement to go to get vaccinated.

In some states, such as Mexico City, the platform has worked to send by SMS the details of the time and day of your appointment to be vaccinated; However, it is enough to go to the vaccination sites according to the order established by each federal entity with an identification to receive the inoculation.

Learn how to register step by step on the site mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

COVID-19 Vaccine Mexico: Information by State

The state coordinators are in charge of defining the distribution plans in each entity of the Republic. Click on each state to find out the official sources of information on the progress of the National Vaccination Plan:

COVID-19 vaccine: What vaccines are applied in Mexico and how do they work?

At the moment, in Mexico they apply 5 different vaccines, all approved for emergency use by COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks):

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

Developed jointly between the pharmaceutical company and the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford, it is the cheapest and easiest to store and transport developed to date.

This vaccine is applied in two doses and is based on a attenuated viral vector, that is, a weakened version of a virus other than Covid-19 and modified with genetic material that provides “instructions” to cells to provoke an immune response in the presence of SARS-CoV-2.

Learn more at: How the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine works in your body

Sputnik V vaccine

Developed in Russia by the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, it was the first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

Sputnik V is based on two attenuated adenovirus vectors (the virus that causes the common cold in humans) and consists of de two doses, 21 days apart between the two to achieve 92% efficacy demonstrated in phase 3 clinical trials on more than 20,000 people, including older adults.

More details in: This is how the Russian Sputnik V vaccine that is applied in Mexico works in your body

Pfizer vaccine

Developed by the US pharmaceutical company, it is the vaccine with the highest efficacy (95% in the prevention of COVID-19) of those available in Mexico and is applied through two doses, with 21 days of difference between both.

It is based on Messenger RNA (MRNA), a pioneering technique that consists of sequencing the genetic information of the virus and introducing it to the body so that the cells are responsible for producing a specific antigen that provides protection against the virus.

Learn how the Pfizer vaccine works in your body

Sinovac vaccine

One of the three Chinese vaccines developed so far is Sinovac, developed by the pharmaceutical company Sinopharm and based on inactivated virus to prevent its replication, but with the ability to induce a specific immune response against SARS-CoV-2 after two doses.

And although a misunderstanding generated controversy about its efficacy, it reaches a 50.6% efficacy against the symptomatic disease of COVID-19 after 14 days of receiving the second dose and above all, avoid severe cases in 100% and death from coronavirus.

Read more in: The Sinovac vaccine is 100% effective in preventing serious cases and death

Cansino Biologics Vaccine

Packaged in Mexico under the name Convidecia, the vaccine developed by the Chinese company CanSino Biologics is the only one approved in the national territory that requires single dose.

This vaccine is also created from a platform of viral vector adenovirus; however, it is attenuated and modified, so that it cannot replicate or cause any disease in the vaccinated person. Within 28 days of its application, it protects against COVID-19 with a 90% efficient.

Learn more at: How the single-dose CanSino vaccine works in your body

