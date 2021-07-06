Covid-19 vaccine genetic material does not reach breast milk

Which vaccine works best against the delta variant? 2:29

. – The genetic material from the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines does not reach breast milk, the researchers reported Tuesday. While there was no reason to think it would, University of California San Francisco obstetrician Dr. Stephanie Gaw and her colleagues decided to check it out anyway.

“… many mothers have refused vaccination or have decided to discontinue breastfeeding (temporarily or permanently) because of concerns that maternal vaccination may alter breast milk,” they wrote in JAMA Pediatrics.

“The World Health Organization recommends that breastfeeding people get vaccinated and does not recommend that they stop breastfeeding after the vaccine is given. The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine states that there is little plausible risk that nanoparticles from the vaccine or mRNA will enter breast tissue or are transferred into milk, which could theoretically result in the activation of infant immune responses that could alter childhood immunity, “they added.

“However, there are no direct data. To address this knowledge gap, we analyzed milk samples to determine if vaccine-related mRNA was detectable in human milk after vaccination, “the specialists continued.

A test on seven mothers

They tested seven nursing mothers, collecting breast milk after they were vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Both use genetic material known as messenger RNA or mRNA to instruct the body’s immune response against the coronavirus.

“Analysis of 13 breast milk samples collected 24 hours after vaccination, including various time points (4 to 48 hours) from a single participant, revealed that none of the samples showed detectable levels of vaccine mRNA in any component. of milk, “they wrote.

“These results provide important early evidence to strengthen current recommendations that vaccine-related mRNA is not transferred to the baby and that lactating people who receive the covid-19 mRNA-based vaccine should not stop breastfeeding,” they added.

“Additionally, any residual mRNA below detection limits in our assay would be degraded by the infant gastrointestinal system, further reducing infant exposure,” they concluded.