Covid-19 vaccine does not affect sperm count, study says

Does covid-19 affect male fertility? (January) 0:30

(CNN) – If you are a man and you hesitate to get the vaccine against covid-19 worried about the possibility of damaging your fertility, go ahead and make the decision.

Sperm count and quality did not decline in healthy young men after receiving the first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA.

“We now have evidence that should reassure you that the risk of immunization compromising your sperm count is extremely low,” said Dr. David Cohen, co-medical director of the Institute for Human Reproduction in Chicago, who was not involved in the the study. Cohen was the co-author of a systematic review that found that the new coronavirus is not sexually transmitted.

Dr. Vivek Murthy: I am concerned about the unvaccinated 0:45

“These are reassuring data suggesting that sperm quality is not significantly altered by receiving two doses of one of the newer covid-19 mRNA vaccines,” said Allan Pacey, Professor of Andrology at the University of Sheffield in the UK. Kingdom, who was also not involved in the study.

“I hope this provides reassurance for men who may be concerned about their fertility if they accept one of these types of vaccines,” said Pacey, who is also the editor-in-chief of Human Fertility magazine.

Small study of healthy young men

The study used semen samples from 45 men between the ages of 25 and 31, who had previously been screened for fertility problems. Samples were taken before the first injection of an mRNA vaccine and 70 days after the second dose. The semen was then examined to determine sperm volume, concentration, motility, and total sperm count.

“We found no changes in sperm parameters in the young, healthy men we studied who received both doses of the mRNA vaccine,” said study author Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery for the Male Reproductive System. University of Miami Health.

Pfizer: Vaccine is not the only measure to contain covid-19 6:15

The study did not investigate what was happening with the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are not built on mRNA platforms.

“However, we think that the mechanism of work of these vaccines is quite similar despite the different genetic material, so based on biology, we do not think there should be anything different with the other two vaccines,” said Ramasamy.

Larger additional studies with men of different ages are needed to confirm the research results, Pacey said.

The covid-19 virus can affect sperm

While the vaccine had no impact on male sperm during the study, the virus itself could be harmful to the male reproductive tract, according to a small study published in January.

The study found that, compared to healthy men without COVID-19, those who had the virus showed a significant increase in inflammation and oxidative stress in sperm. The virus had also negatively impacted the concentration, motility and shape of the sperm.

The differences increased with the severity of the disease, according to the study.

Not surprisingly, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, can impact the male reproductive system, because ACE2 receptors, the ‘same receptors the virus uses to access lung tissues, also They are found in the testicles, ”Pacey said.

Dr. Vivek Murthy: I am concerned about the unvaccinated 0:45

Pacey has reviewed more than a dozen published studies on the subject. In January, he told CNN that he had concluded that “any measurable effect of the coronavirus on male fertility was probably only mild and temporary.”

Medications used to treat COVID-19, fever, obesity, and other factors can also affect sperm count and quality, so larger studies would be needed to be sure that what is causing the effect is the virus itself, Pacey said.

“We know that some viruses such as Zika or Ebola can remain in the testicles for a long period, long after a man has recovered from them. Therefore, we must study men in the longer term to find out if this is also the case for covid-19, “he said.