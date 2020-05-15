Despite the fact that institutions such as the University of Oxford stated that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready no later than September of this year, the European Medicines Agency ruled out the possibility of such a possibility.

The agency assured that inoculation against COVID-19 would crystallize, “at best,” until early 2021.

Marco Cavaleri, director of the agency’s Vaccines Department, indicated that approval of coronavirus treatments could occur “before summer” next year, if laboratory experiments prosper.

Cavaleri explained that this would happen if the injections currently under test prove effective.

