While the WHO has pointed out that it takes between 12 and 18 months to develop a vaccine that is guaranteed and has passed all the quality controls.

US President Donald Trump stated at a press conference that the Covid-19 prevention vaccine will be ready by the end of the year “or maybe sooner.”

This as part of Operation Warp Speed, in which the government is trying to coordinate government agencies, pharmaceuticals, the military, and a large federal investment.

According to the US President, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to relax some of the requirements for new drug approval so that the vaccine can pass the filters and be widely distributed.

Various laboratories in the United States and pharmaceutical companies are developing efforts to create the vaccine, and the operation is seeking to support everyone who is trying it until someone succeeds.

Trump, for his part, spoke of the need for it to ensure that the American economy can be reopened completely safely.

In this sense, the president stressed that it should be available to most of the population, so they should produce 300 million doses. The United States has 328 million inhabitants.

To coordinate the efforts of Operation Warp Speed, the President elected Moncef Slaoui, former director of the vaccine division of the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, and General Gustave Perna.

For their part, some research groups on health issues, such as the Public Citizen, showed cautious about the appointment of Slaoui.

According to them, their participation in the project may generate conflicts of interest due to the various pharmaceutical companies with which it is linked.

“Slaoui’s blatant financial conflicts of interest disqualify him for the role of vaccine czar, unless he immediately commits to global conditions of access to the vaccine over the obvious profit interests of the corporations he serves.” wrote the group. (Ntx)