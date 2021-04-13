Covid-19 vaccination passport apps will be everywhere

The political debate regarding the vaccination passport 2:53

New York (CNN Business) – As vaccine distribution accelerates and the broader United States economy prepares to reopen, conversations about vaccine verification apps, also called vaccination passports, are mounting.

Tech companies, healthcare providers, and even retail stores are working on digital health passport apps that will allow users to show proof of vaccination before entering events and businesses. New York State is already scanning IBM’s Excelsior Pass app on the doorstep of venues like Madison Square Garden before sporting events; If you have tested negative for COVID-19 or have already been vaccinated, you can enter a Rangers hockey game in person.

Vaccine verification apps could play a critical role in removing restrictions, but privacy and security experts say the upcoming rollout will present a number of challenges in terms of standards, interoperbility, personal data, and adoption of both. users and businesses. This will be compounded by the avalanche of applications that could come our way, while the federal government says it will stay on the sidelines.

“Less is more,” said Alan Butler, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “These are systems related to public health that must be managed by Health Departments and their use must be limited to this context. We don’t want them to be comprehensive data collection systems for all kinds of uses that go beyond the public health crisis.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said recently that “there will be no centralized universal federal vaccine database, nor a federal mandate that requires everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. […] We want to foster an open market with a variety of private sector companies and non-profit coalitions developing solutions.

But leaving the process in the hands of the private sector and local governments could have unforeseen consequences. For example, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already banned the state from requiring proof of vaccination documents, a move that worries the cruise industry over reopening plans.

Jenny Wanger, Program Director for the Linux Foundation Public Health, said “hundreds” of companies are actively involved in developing vaccination credential solutions. His organization is behind The Covid-19 Credentials Initiative, a global community made up of more than 450 technologists, academics, and healthcare professionals from more than 100 organizations, which is among the groups that set standards for vaccine accreditation applications. .

The goal is to establish guidelines so that applications are interoperable and open source, allowing developers to record what happens behind the coding, to create a more transparent and collaborative process.

“Our goal is that any company can develop something: startups can play in this space, just like IBM,” Wanger said. “We are working on this system so that there is no way for a company or a group of companies to have power over health records or to be excessively dominant.”

In theory, he said, people will have the freedom to choose which applications they want to use. “I don’t think we are going to see a future where you can buy paper towels through a Walmart app and get your vaccination card at the same time. But we believe that people will be able to manage their credentials through a platform and then use it at home or abroad.

Similarly, the Immunization Credentials Initiative (VCI), which includes IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic and Project Commons – a non-profit organization with an application passport agency currently working with some airlines – is also playing a key role in the development of US standards for digital health passports, including its approach to data privacy. The members of the non-profit organization will be obliged not to collect or store user data. In March, Walmart announced that it will use the standard being developed under the VCI for anyone who gets vaccinated at its stores and Sam’s Club locations.

Jenn Markey, Marketing Director for security company Entrust, said that the success of these applications will depend in part on how they work with multiple systems. “The idea is a set of secure digital credentials in which Heathrow border guards can read the same credentials as Madison Square Garden ushers without compromising the privacy of citizens,” said Markey.

He added that trying to manage too many solutions could open the process to security vulnerabilities in the handover between different applications.

At first, Wanger said the launch will remind us of the early days of email; AOL users could only email AOL members before the standards were developed.

“We’re seeing a wave of closed group systems, like IBM’s, that don’t allow anyone else to get into that system and extend it,” he said. «What we will see with the second wave are applications [que pueden trabajar juntas]; that’s when compliance and community alignment come into play. Anyone who wants to play has to play by the same rules when it comes to security, privacy, and standard matching for interoperability. ‘

John Verdi, Vice President of Policy for the Future of Privacy Forum, said it is too early to see which methods will be the most popular, but he expects several approaches: “We have seen this dynamic with contact tracing frameworks, cards payment and other technologies ».

At the same time, people may not want to handle too many digital health card applications, and businesses may only accept a few, much like credit cards in stores.

“I would be surprised if any application that is not directly supported by the state Departments of Public Health gains wide traction beyond very limited use cases,” said Butler.

Another issue is adoption, not just among users who have to rely on the technology, but with businesses themselves, from grocery stores and retailers to movie theaters and workplaces. “It seems like it will all come down to whether individual companies want to use a vaccine passport,” said Erica DeWald, director of Strategic Communications for Vaccine Your Family, a non-profit organization that advocates for vaccines.

“Right now, I don’t think many will do it without the federal government making a decision on it.”