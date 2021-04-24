COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments No Longer Needed in New York City Centers

All vaccination sites against COVID-19 administered by the City of New York are available with out PRIVIOUSE appointment for eligible people of any age, from this friday, announced the mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Comfort is important to New Yorkers. We are getting busier again. Life in the city is making a comeback, including the fact that we are the busiest place in the whole country, so we want to simplify things for the people “, announced the municipal president when the Big Apple began a review of various aspects to massify and accelerate the vaccination strategy.

There are some specifications that New Yorkers should know before going to a center: The sites that administer the Pfizer vaccine can serve people over 16 years old and the sites they manage Moderna can cater to people over 18 years of age.

The Mayor also asked federal community health centers to allow patients without the protocol to get vaccine assignments on web pages and also urged private providers to communicate with their patients individually to promote vaccines.

New Yorkers from the beginning of the immunization strategy had to check dozens of websites, each with a different registration protocol. In some cases, appointments seemed to disappear when it came to booking. In some cases the waiting periods could mean two months.

Without appointments in 16 centers of the State

Since this Friday, other measures to accelerate vaccination against COVID-19 also came into force. In the 16 mass vaccination centers installed by the Governorate in New York, of which five are located in the Big Apple, the over 60 years or more, they can already go without an appointment.

The State will reserve a daily dose allocation for facilitate this expanded access. It is noted that there may be a “little” wait for those who choose to go without an appointment, according to the demand of people. In addition, it will take proof of identity and address, as well as insurance information, only if the person owns it.

“Every day, our state gets closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we are building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state, ”said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dose in the museum

And also, from this Friday, New Yorkers will also be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in a peculiar place: under the iconic blue whale from the New York City Museum of Natural History, a popular sculpture suspended above the room dedicated to marine life.

As of this Friday, a total of 6,004,406 doses in the different centers of the five boroughs of the city. And the Health authorities continue looking for alternatives to quickly reach the arm of the laggards.

More than one 40% of the population statewide has received at least one dose.

“In the future, we will look at these images of New Yorkers getting immunized under the whale, and it will be a representation of the fight against pandemic where New Yorkers are taking care of themselves and others, ”said the museum president, Ellen Futter.

In addition to the vaccine, the Museum of Natural History will give a valid coupon to anyone who gets immunized in that space, which will give access to the institution for up to four people.

This vaccination site is open to walk-ins and serves Big Apple residents 18 and older, with appointments reserved for New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents and staff and members of District Council 37 (DC37), the largest public employees union in the city, with members working in cultural institutions in New York City.

You can also register for an appointment by visiting NYC Vaccine Finder and by selecting the vaccination site from the American Museum of Natural History or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). Doses are available Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.

The 5 massive centers in NYC:

Javits Center located at 429 on 11th Avenue in Manhattan.

Yankee Stadium on 161st Street in the Bronx.

York College, at 160-2 Liberty Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

Medgar Evers College – Carroll 231 Building on Crown Street in Brooklyn.

Aqueduct race track – 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park in Queens.