The United States reached 1,178,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 68,689 deaths on Monday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University.

These data – at 8:00 p.m. local time – affirm the United States as the country most hit by the planet by far due to the pandemic originating in Wuhan (China), ahead of Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, some 185,000 have been recovered, with more than 925,000 still active.

New York State, with almost 325,000 cases – more than any other nation in the world – and almost 25,000 deaths remains the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.

In New York City alone, 19,057 people have died from the pandemic.

Other major outbreaks of the virus have occurred in neighboring New Jersey with 128,269 cases and 7,910 deaths, in Massachusetts -69,087 and 4,090- or in Michigan with 43,950 confirmed infections and 4,135 deaths.

The total balance of deaths -68,689- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic estimates made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

This Sunday, however, the president admitted that the total will be between 75,000 and 100,000.

The figure could actually be much higher if the new projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed Monday by US media are met.

The CDC works with a scenario for June 1 of 3,000 daily deaths – compared to the current 2,000 – as a result of the economic and social reopening measures that are taking place in large areas of the country.

