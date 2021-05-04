COVID-19: US will approve Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12-15 years

The United States is gearing up to approve vaccination with Pfizer’s development for teens ages 12-15 this week.

Having successfully vaccinated its at-risk population and older adults, the United States is preparing to administer the Pfizer vaccine adolescents, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The age range that this sector of the population is between 12 and 15 years old, extending the vaccination days to the youngest.

One more step towards herd immunity

Photo: Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the organization charged with protecting human and veterinary public health. He is responsible for the regulation of medicines and food in the United States. During the pandemic, it has ruled which vaccines can be administered in the country and which ones are banned.

This is the reason why the Pfizer vaccine has been a favorite in the United States. Today, after nearly six months of vaccination days, federal officials are opening the possibility to the younger population, according to The New York Times, of between 12 and 15 years.

Despite the resistance of some parents, the pharmaceutical company announced that its trials on adolescents is as effective in this group as in adults. Not only that: the company emphasizes that protecting children could be the key to increasing herd immunity, and thus, reduce deaths and hospitalizations by serious cases.

A new vaccination day aimed at young people

Photo: Getty Images

The United States hopes that the authorization for this new day will be ready by the end of this week. If it passes, the competent authorities will review the results of the test carried out by Pfizer in order to make recommendations for use in adolescents.

Despite the reluctance of some people to receive the vaccine, another sector of the population longs for their children to be vaccinated at once. Particularly so that they can carry out their summer activities protected against the virus.

Although it is very possible that there are those who refuse to vaccinate their children, it is a reality that the volunteers in the Pfizer tests showed strong responses in terms of antibody development. For this reason, according to the FDA spokesperson, Stephanie Caccomo, “We can assure the public that we are working to review this application as quickly and transparently as possible.”

