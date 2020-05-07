Authorities in the US state of Washington alerted Wednesday to alleged “COVID-19 parties” in which attendees intentionally contract the virus to become immune.

“Meeting in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk of hospitalization and even death,” said John Wiesman, the state’s secretary of health.

“It is still unknown whether people recovering from COVID-19 remain immune in the long term,” he added. “There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus, including any long-term health problems the infection may leave behind.”

Wiesman’s comments came after officials from Walla Walla County, 420 km southeast of Seattle, reported that some of the nearly 100 cases in the region appear to have been infected this holiday, which aims to reunite people with the virus with others uninfected who want to catch it to get sick at once.

“This type of unnecessary behavior can create an avoidable increase in cases and further slow down our state’s ability to gradually reopen,” Wiesman said.

As of Wednesday, 94 cases of coronavirus were reported in Walla Walla County with one death.

“We do not know when it is being carried out, we found out afterwards that we had cases,” Meghan DeBolt, director of Health for that county, told a local newspaper. “We asked about the contacts and 25 people tell us ‘we were at a COVID party.'”

He branded such behavior irresponsible and urged residents to follow appropriate physical and social distancing measures to prevent transmission.

“We need to use common sense and be smart as we go through this pandemic,” he said in a statement. “COVID-19 parties are not part of the solution.”

So far, only one such meeting has been reported in the United States, in March in Kentucky, that left an infected person.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic with more than 1.2 million cases and 73,095 deaths.

.