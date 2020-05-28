In Florida, 909,048 people are waiting to collect the COVID-19 unemployment benefit to support themselves while they are out of work.

The relationship COVID-19-unemployment has gripped Florida (USA) in the midst of the economic recovery plan, with more than six hundred new cases in one day and more than 173 thousand requests for subsidy for unemployed in a week.

According to data provided Thursday by the US Department of Labor, Florida was after New York the state with the highest number of applications the previous week: a total of 173,731.

Protest on May 27 in Florida to demand that the Government of Ron DeSantis pay unemployment checks before COVID-19. . photo

However, the figure is 23 percent lower than a week earlier, which may be because the entire state has already entered the revival process.

Small businesses have reopened their doors with new rules and some exceptions, such as pubs, cinemaslocal massage and salons of tattoosBut the tourism sector, Florida’s economic engine, is only taking the first steps after the total paralysis caused by the pandemic.

April was a full month of inactivity in Florida and the unemployment rate of that month it reflected it by standing at almost 13 percent, more than triple that in March.

Reopening at various speeds but the pandemic does not stop

Since this Wednesday the entire state is in the Phase One B of the reopening, although some areas are more advanced than others because COVID-19 hit them less hard.

Miami-Dade and Broward, two densely populated counties in the southeast of the Floridian peninsula, are the most backward in the reopening and also the ones that concentrate the most cases of COVID-19.

Of the 53,285 cases of the new coronavirus officially recorded from March 1 to today in Florida, 24,126 correspond to Miami-Dade and Broward, according to the state Department of Health, which makes its accounts based on the results of the COVID-19 tests.

Deaths from the pandemic have reached 2,364.

In the last 24 hours, 651 new cases and 45 deaths were added to the COVID-19 account in this state.

Only 116 of the 651 new cases correspond to Miami-Dade (71) and Broward (45), which indicates that the expansion of COVID-19 is not limited to the “focus”, but is spread throughout Florida.

It is something new, since before the two counties in the southeast were the most extensive on the daily list.

So far, 953,321 tests for the new coronavirus have been carried out in Florida, which has 21 million inhabitants, of which 5.6 percent have tested positive.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have reached 9,795 since March 1.

Hospitals and the health system have never been in this state on the verge of collapse, even at the worst moment of the pandemic.

Little good news from the employment field

In the field of employment there is no good news.

The Democratic minority in the Florida Senate, which like the Lower House is controlled by the Republican Party, reports daily on the number of unemployed who are still waiting to collect the subsidy to support themselves while they are out of work.

As of Wednesday, there were 909,048, according to that source.

The Department of Economic Opportunities Florida (DEO) claims to have processed 1.07 million verified applications and paid $ 3.6 million in unemployment benefits.

They are mostly in counties Miami-Dade and Orange, the latter where are the Orlando theme parks, which are still closed by the pandemic.

Florida It is one of the states with the shortest and smallest unemployment benefit ($ 275 a week for up to six weeks).

But to top it all, the process of requesting it is complicated and the web enabled to make online requests during the pandemic has been a disaster, with constant failures and interruptions to the point that Governor Ron DeSantis ordered an investigation.

Some of the unemployed have sued the state, but so far there have been no court rulings.

“Floridians desperately waiting for unemployment deserve answers,” said Terrie Rizzo, president of the Florida Democratic Party, on Thursday.

Rizzo criticized that at the first cabinet meeting in nearly four months, DeSantis did not include the crisis in the process of unemployment, among other issues related to the pandemic.

The call “Household Pulse Survey“, An initiative of the US Census Bureau To find out weekly how the pandemic affects American households, it shows that 49.6 percent of Florida adults have had the experience that some of their household members have lost income due to unemployment since March 13.

Additionally, 13.7 percent of adults have suffered from sometimes or often insufficient food in their homes in the past seven days, and 40.9 percent have delayed receiving health care due to the pandemic in the past four weeks.

With information from .