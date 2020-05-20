President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking an antimalarial drug to protect himself against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to at life-threatening risk. side effects.

Trump told reporters that he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half.” Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a possible cure or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the warning advice of many of the best medical professionals in his administration. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to fight the new coronavirus.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the medication, but requested it from the White House doctor.

“I started taking it, because I think it’s good,” said Trump. “I have heard many good stories.”

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement released through the White House press office that, after “numerous conversations” with Trump about the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, “we concluded that the potential benefit of treatment outweighed the familiar risks.”

The Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of the hospital or research, due to sometimes fatal side effects. Regulators issued the alert for the drug, which can also be used to treat lupus and arthritis, after receiving reports of heart rhythm problems, including deaths, from poison control centers and other health providers.

Trump dismissed the reports of side effects and said, “All I can tell you is that so far it seems like I’m fine.”

At least two White House employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, raising concerns about the steps taken by the administration to protect the President, and sent Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to various forms of self-isolation.

Since then, the White House has ordered people in the west wing to cover their faces and has introduced daily tests for the virus for the president, vice president, and those with whom they have close contact. Trump says he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Trump last underwent an “interim” checkup on a November visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that was not mentioned on his public agenda. Her last complete physical examination took place in February 2019.

Several prominent doctors said they were concerned that people would deduce from the Trump example that the drug works or is safe.

“There is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association. “The results to date are not promising.”

People should not infer from Trump’s example “that it is an approved or proven approach,” because it is not, said Dr. David Aronoff, chief of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Hydroxychloroquine can cause potentially serious heart rhythm problems even in healthy people, but “it’s hard to infer” that Trump’s arterial plaque, revealed in tests of his 2018 physical exam, makes the drug especially dangerous to him, he said. Aronoff.

White House officials did not say whether other administration officials were also taking the drug.

Trump said he took hydroxychloroquine with an “original dose” of the antibiotic azithromycin. The president has repeatedly promoted the use of the drug with or without azithromycin, but there are no large and rigorous studies that have found it safe or effective to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Two large observational studies, each with around 1,400 patients in New York, recently found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. Two new ones published Thursday in the medical journal BMJ came to the same conclusion.

One, carried out by French researchers, gave 84 hospitalized patients the medicine and another 97 received usual care. There were no differences in the odds of death, the need for intensive care, or the development of serious illness.

The other study from China was a stricter test: 150 hospitalized adults with mild or moderate illness were randomized to receive hydroxychloroquine or usual care. The drug made no difference in virus clearance rates or time for symptom relief, and brought more side effects.

In April, the National Institutes of Health launched a study testing hydroxychloroquine versus a placebo drug in 500 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Last week, the NIH announced another study to see if hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin can prevent hospitalization or death in people with mild to moderate illness. About 2,000 American adults with confirmed coronavirus infections and symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath will receive the medications or placebo pills.

American prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine increased approximately 80% in March to more than 830,000 compared to the same period last year, according to data tracking firm IQVIA. That jump in prescription came before the federal government accepted nearly 30 million doses of the drug donated to national strategic stocks by foreign drug manufacturers. Since then, millions of those tablets have been shipped to US hospitals. USA Nationwide for use in treating patients with COVID-19.

