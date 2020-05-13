Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, warned on Tuesday that a hasty lack of confinement can have serious consequences and cause “deaths and sufferings that are avoidable”, defending caution against the position of President Donald Trump.

The epidemiologist, very popular in the United States for his message of calm and control, is part of a commission that appeared virtually Tuesday before the Senate on the health crisis that has left more than 80,000 dead in the country.

The doctor said he was concerned that some states or cities are moving towards normality, without following a government directive that recommends waiting for a sustained drop in cases for two weeks, at a time when his boss defends a reopening after the rise in unemployment. and the contraction of the economy.

In the United States, the country that has registered the most deaths in the pandemic, “if a community or a state or region does not follow these directives and reopens … the consequences could be very serious,” said the expert.

Recoil

“This paradoxically, would push us back, adding more suffering and deaths that are avoidable,” he warned.

The experts participated by videoconference as a precautionary measure because several White House officials are infected with the virus, but clarified that they do not follow a strict quarantine, since they are part of the “front line.”

Fauci also warned that the death toll could be higher than official figures, citing as an example New York, where there may be cases of people who died of coronavirus in their home, due to the saturation of health services.

WHITE HOUSE

Pence.

United States Vice President Mike Pence, whose spokesman tested positive for the coronavirus, decided to “keep his distance” for a few days from President Donald Trump, the White House said Tuesday.

