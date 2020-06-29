The pharmacist said that it has reached several agreements with producers of generic drugs to be able to offer the treatment at a lower price.

. –

New York.- The American pharmacist Gilead announced this Monday that he will sell his drug Remdesivir, the first that has been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19, to $ 390 a vial for the governments of developed countries, which would raise the price of treatment more usual at 2,340 dollars per patient and the longest therapies at $ 4,290.

In the case of developing countries, Gilead indicated that it has reached several agreements with producers of generic drugs to be able to offer the treatment at a lower price and facilitate access to it worldwide.

In the United States, since the use of Remdesivir for coronavirus sufferers, hospitals have been using doses donated by Gilead, which from July will begin to charge for the drug.

In his country, Gilead has decided to set the same price of $ 390 per vial for public health programs such as Medicare, while for private ones – the most common in the United States – it will be $ 520, which means a price of 3,120 for the treatment more common, consisting of six doses, and $ 5,720 for the longest, much less common.

The higher price for private programs stems from the fact that public programs in the US usually receive discounts on medicines with respect to the market price.

In an open letter, the company explained that it wanted to avoid negotiating the price of the Remdesivir country by country and ensures that it was set taking into account the situation of developed countries with less purchasing power and clearly « below » the value offered by the drug.

According Gilead, studies have shown that on average patients treated with this drug spend four days less in hospital, which represents a significant saving for the centers.

He Remdesivir, an experimental therapy that began development in 2009 and was tested with Ebola patients in the middle of the past decade, has been authorized emergency for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus because a US clinical trial showed that the drug shortens the recovery time in some patients.

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended authorizing the medicine for treatment of the COVID-19 in adults and adolescents over 12 years with pneumonia.

He Remdesivir It is an antiviral that slows down the production of new virus particles and, as a result, a viral infection develops less quickly and patients in serious condition recover an average of four days earlier than usual, according to a large study carried out. in United States.