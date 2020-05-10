More than four months after the emergence of the new coronavirus, none of the COVID-19 treatments have yet been shown to be effective, but some positive data is beginning to emerge from the hundreds of ongoing clinical trials.

.-Paris | As health authorities and governments continue to mitigate extensive transmission in the community, scientists and researchers are turning their attention to another goal: the development of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. Text by Amélie Baubeau

Likewise, ways are being explored such as blocking the entry of the virus into cells, preventing its replication or controlling the body’s immune response.

The objective is to combat this disease that has already left more than 270 thousand dead worldwide.

A “research epidemic”

More than 800 clinical trials are trying to evaluate dozens of possible treatments, according to data from the medical journal The Lancet (https://covid-trials.org/), including 300 in China, 125 in the United States and 45 in France.

Scientific processes are accelerating, with study protocols created in a few days, urgent authorizations and conclusions that appear immediately on the Internet, before their validation and publication.

For her part, Dr. Florence Ader, who directs the European Discovery trial, nuances the enthusiasm of this “research epidemic” and recalls that many trials fail immediately, because they include few patients or do not have solid foundations.

Ader advises concentrating on some “big studies.” Many researchers also ask not to sacrifice scientific rigor to avoid “Raise false hopes.”

At the same time, researchers and laboratories dream of announcing the first the definitive solution against COVID-19 and some do not hesitate to promote routes whose effectiveness is not proven.

In the United States and France, large institutions created controversy by announcing “positive” results before their work was fully published.

Meanwhile, the results of the Discovery trial, which looks at four existing treatments, are still awaited.

Tocilizumab, a hope for serious forms?

For the second phase of severe forms of COVID-19, characterized by an uncontrolled inflammatory reaction of the organism called “cytokine storm”, another family of drugs is being tested: immunomodulators, including tocilizumab, sarilumab or anakinra.

These are monoclonal antibodies, created from mice whose humanitarian system was “humanized.” When mice are exposed to live or attenuated viruses they produce human antibodies, which are then multiplied in the laboratory.

In April, the Paris hospital group AP-HP announced that tocilizumab “significantly” reduced the risk of death or intensive care among COVID-19 patients in serious condition, but without encrypted data or publication of the study.

A premature communication, according to the experts of the supervisory committee, who resigned en bloc.

Even in the event of success, the high cost of these biomedicines and their intravenous administration are obstacles to their generalization.

Contradictory data on remdesivir

This experimental antiviral was developed thanks to the American laboratory Gilead to fight Ebola, a target for which it is ineffective. But in the laboratory, it managed to block the replication of other viruses.

How does it work? It takes advantage of a weakness of RNA viruses, of which coronaviruses are part: during replication they can mistakenly incorporate parts of this molecule into their genetic heritage, rendering them inoperative.

But the data on its effectiveness against COVID-19 are contradictory and partial.

Likewise, the FDA that regulates drugs urgently authorized their use outside of clinical trials in hospitals on May 1, this in the United States, based on a large public trial that concluded that it reduced by four days (in average duration) recovery of patients, which passes from 15 to 11 days.

A result considered “modest” by many researchers, even if others see it as a way to reduce saturation in hospitals.

The full results of the study were not disclosed, drawing criticism from the scientific community.

Furthermore, the study does not allow us to say whether remdesivir reduces mortality, because the resulting difference (8% of treated patients, versus 11.6% in the control group) is below the threshold of statistical reliability.

“If there was a 15% or even 10% reduction in mortality, we would not ask ourselves the same questions. But now there is a real debate » on whether it is worth expanding the use of this molecule, Yazdan Yazdanpanah, an infection specialist who heads the REACTing research consortium, told ..

Another smaller trial in China, published in The Lancet, concluded that there are no clinical benefits.

This medicine is one of the possible treatments against COVID-19. .

Hydroxychloroquine, without proven efficacy

We now have chloroquine, an antimalarial drug, and its derivative hydroxychloroquine, which is used in the treatment of lupus, has an in vitro action on numerous viruses, including Sars-CoV-2 (scientific name for coronavirus). – Create a hostile environment for the virus by increasing the pH of the cell it is trying to infect.

But both drugs did not demonstrate their effectiveness in real conditions and even worsened the condition of patients in some diseases.

Some researchers praise this molecule, sometimes associated with an antibiotic, as a possible solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the studies published so far do not allow us to reach this conclusion.

The IHU Méditerranée Infection institute in Marseille, France, led by Professor Didier Raoult, published a study on Tuesday that it claims has a weak death rate, with eight deaths per thousand patients (compared to just five in a summary of the study at early April).

But this level is comparable to that observed in case of natural evolution of the disease.

A study done in New York hospitals and published in the journal NEJM shows that hydroxychloroquine did not significantly improve or worsen critically ill patients.

Some pharmacology specialists estimate that in order for it to work, the molecule would have to be administered in extremely high doses, which would be toxic or even fatal.

False clues?

The association of two anti-HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir, has yet to deliver on its promises.

A Chinese study published in the NEJM on March 19 concluded that this treatment does not reduce mortality or the duration of recovery. Some data, however, suggest efficacy in case of early administration.

The treatment of inflammation with corticosteroids, studied at the beginning of the epidemic, has the risk of favoring other infections and delaying the elimination of the virus.

Treatments against COVID-19 are already being tested in animals and humans in order to reduce the number of people affected by this virus. Unsplash

Blood plasma from cured patients

It is a question of making a transfusion to the sick of the blood plasma of cured people, to eliminate the virus faster and reduce its damage.

Trials were launched in April and this treatment was authorized in hospitals in France, the United States, China or Austria.

However, the French Academy of Medicine indicates its limitations because the number and effectiveness of antibodies “vary greatly from donor to donor” and there is a risk of side effects.

Following other clues

Dozens of treatments for COVID-19 are being explored, particularly through “repositioning” programs (reviewing existing molecules) such as chlorpromazine, an antipsychotic.

These are either drugs already on the market or still in development but which are known to be non-toxic to humans.

