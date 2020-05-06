The international body said that reducing the restrictions too soon could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus and open the door to a dramatic increase in infections.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) asked the countries of the Americas “to be cautious” with the lifting of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, by ensuring that the tCoronavirus transmission is still very high in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

Reducing restrictions too soon could speed up the spread of the virus and open the door to a dramatic increase or to an extension to adjacent areas, ”said Carissa Etienne, director of the agency.

During the videoconference, he stated that in the region the number of infections of the new coronavirus multiplies in approximately four days.

“This is a worrying indicator that tells us that transmission is still very upward in those countries and that they must implement the full range of public health measures available: comprehensive testing, location of contacts, isolated cases and social distancing,” he reiterated.

On North America (Canada, the United States and Mexico), where the first outbreaks occurred, said they are experiencing community transmission; from Central America, reported that only Panama reports community transmission and that seven out of 10 countries in South America experience it.

Etienne expressed PAHO’s concern for the inhabitants of Haiti in the face of “an imminent humanitarian crisis”, since, of the 100 cases and 11 deaths, one third are locally transmitted and there is a high probability of further spread.

“The Most Haitians do not have access to clean water and sanitation, and many live in crowded homes where quarantine and isolation are challenging. Furthermore, there is a real risk that increasing food insecurity will lead to famine.

“Civil unrest, a difficult political situation and poor security can further complicate the situation,” he said.

He concluded that every day more is learned about preventive measures to avoid the transmission of Covid-19. (Ntx.)