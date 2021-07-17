MEXICO CITY. For the third day in a row, Mexico exceeded 12 thousand cases of covid-19, with 12,420 more.

According to data from the Ssa, so far in July there are 122 thousand 799 infections, seven thousand 675 daily or 320 per hour, figures not seen since last January and February.

Without explaining reasons, the Ssa postponed the fortnightly update of the epidemiological traffic light. It is the second time that it has been delayed after on July 10, 2020, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell told the states of giving “inconsistent information.”

Meanwhile, the CDMX will remain in yellow, the Edomex it will recede from green to yellow and Sinaloa, from yellow to red.

COVID-19 TRAFFIC LIGHT UPDATE POSTPONED

While more than 12 thousand infections by covid-19 are counted and the undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of the Ministry of Health, Hugo López-Gatell confirmed, since July 6, that Mexico is going through a third wave, the health authorities omitted the update of the epidemiological traffic light, like every 15 days.

This is the second time that Federal Health does not present the epidemiological traffic light, the first time it happened precisely a year ago, on July 10, 2020, when López-Gatell pointed out to the states to give “inconsistent information”, because “the majority or all states had a diagnostic lag greater than double ”.

Last night, Image News with Ciro Gómez Leyva, announced that the Health Secretary He informed that he would update the epidemiological traffic light until next week and not this Friday.

For the fourth consecutive day, Mexico registered more than 10 thousand confirmed cases of covid-19 in one day, with 12,420 more, to add 2 million 642 thousand 68.

According to data from the Health SecretarySo far in July, there are 122 thousand 799 cases, which represents an average of seven thousand 675 infections per day or 320 per hour.

According to the daily technical communiqué of covid-19, for the fourth consecutive day, the Ministry of Health registered more than 11 thousand confirmed cases in Mexico, by reporting 12,420.

Meanwhile, the figures for the last few days are: 11,137 infections were recorded on Tuesday; Wednesday 12,116, Thursday 12,821 and this Friday 12,420.

The Ministry of Health reported 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, adding up to an estimated 236 thousand 15 and 82 thousand 75 active cases, that is, people who started with symptoms in the last 14 days and reported 275 deaths in the last 24 hours , which adds up to 236 thousand 15.

Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Veracruz and Nuevo León are the entities with the highest number of active cases (> 3,000 cases), followed by Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Tabasco, Yucatán, Guerrero, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca and Guanajuato as the entities with more than a thousand active cases, concentrating 87% of these active cases in the country ”, according to Health.

Hospital capacity continues to rise: 29% saturation is reported in general beds and 23% in beds with a ventilator.

On Monday, June 7, he registered the first increment, which at that time represented 0.1% of the epidemic curve and 18,514 active cases estimated after 20 consecutive weeks of reduction, a hospital occupancy of 13% was registered in general beds and 13% in beds with ventilators.

Finally, at the cut-off at 9 p.m., it was reported that on Thursday, July 15, 637 thousand 713 doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied.

In Mexico, 53 million 342 thousand 673 doses have been applied from December 24 to Thursday July 15. In total, 37 million 307 thousand 725 people over the age of 30 have at least one dose.

Of that amount, 21 million 396 thousand 576 people completed their one or two dose schedule, which represents 57 percent, and 15 million 911 thousand 149, that is, the remaining 43 percent have received the first dose.

Baja California has already vaccinated 79% of the adult population, while Mexico City, Baja California Sur and Yucatán have exceeded 50 percent progress with at least one dose. Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Zacatecas have immunized more than 40% of people over 18 years of age, while Chiapas has a lower advance, with 20 percent.

Mexico has received 70 million 837 thousand 075 doses of vaccines against covid-19: of these, 22 million 478 thousand 235, from Pfizer-BioNTech; 23 million 926 thousand 300, from AstraZeneca; 13 million, from SinoVac; 4 million 400 thousand, from Sputnik V; 5 million 682 thousand 540, from Cansino; and one million 350 thousand, from Janssen.

STATE OF MEXICO GOES AGAIN TO YELLOW

Starting Monday, the State of Mexico will return to a yellow traffic light, according to the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza through social networks.

This, after the entity increased the demand for hospital care, when registering an increase in infections by covid-19, only in Nezahualcóyotl the mayor indicated that there are up to 119 cases in one day.

In Naucalpan hospitals the increase in patients has been reported, because while three weeks ago one or two were admitted a week, there are currently up to 40 patients.

In his message through social networks, the state president indicated that the measures should be strengthened, “let’s not lower our guard.”

In recent days, the highest number of infections has occurred among young people, so the state Health Secretariat called on the population not to relax sanitary measures.

He stressed the importance of reinforcing the correct use of face masks in public places, constant hand washing or sanitization and healthy distance, as all this allows reducing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The agency stressed that, in the case of the population between 18 and 39 years old, the risk of becoming ill is latent, but in addition, they can transmit the virus to their loved ones, friends or people with whom they have contact, with a greater risk of complications serious for those who suffer from any disease.

Given this, he urged to avoid social events, meetings or parties, as well as to go to places where crowds are generated, “because preventive measures are relaxed.”

It should be noted that every weekend, the Ecatepec City Council carries out deterrence operations for parties and meetings in bars, since it is not allowed and it is where the greatest number of young people are concentrated without respecting the protection protocols.

SINALOA, A RED

More than 500 infections daily In recent days, Sinaloa returns to the red epidemiological traffic light, starting Monday, July 19, and at least until August 1, health authorities reported.

The Secretary of State Health, Efrén Encinas Torres, indicated that in the next few days they will announce the new sanitary measures, but for now, he asked the population to abide by the basic recommendations.

He assured that complications have been minor, despite the increase in cases, because 56% of the population is already vaccinated, which represents more than 1.7 million doses.

However, the relaxation of citizens has been greater and has generated a high rate of infections.

The authorities reported that the municipalities with the most cases are Culiacán with 2 thousand 63 patients; followed by Mazatlán, with 517; Ahome, with 429; Navolato, 200; 166, Elota with 155, Escuinapa with 141 and Guasave with 119.

The other ten municipalities in the state have less than a hundred cases, but all have active patients, and more than 700 suspected cases, with 40 percent of Covid beds occupied.

So far in the pandemic, there have been 49 thousand 73 cases, and 6 thousand 606 deaths in Sinaloa.

-Angeles Velasco

-With information from Jesús Bustamante

