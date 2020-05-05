There are two main models of trackers, those based on GPS geolocator and databases and those that use Bluetooth technology.

While the authorities of various governments decide whether to use COVID-19 tracking, countries like Singapore, South Korea or Australia have opted for new technologies amid the debate on privacy risks.

There are two main models of trackers, those based on the GPS geolocator and centralized databases that are more invasive, such as those used in China and South Korea, and those who use Bluetooth technology such as those from Singapore or Australia.

The Singapore system

Thanks to its experience with SARS, a type of coronavirus, in 2003, Singapore was one of the countries that previously reacted to COVID-19 and the first to launch a tracker. based on Bluetooth technology on March 20.

The application, called TraceTogether, exchanges identification codes between users that are within a radius of 2 meters automatically and encrypted through the Bluetooth that most mobile phones have.

If a user contracts COVID-19 pneumonia, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, pYou can share your information with the authorities and the system will notify people who were in contact with him or her to break the chains of infection.

Its limitations are that only 1.1 million people have dropped the program, about a fifth of the population, when the figure should reach at least 60% to be effective, while the application is having some technical problems on iPhone mobiles.

In addition to using new technologies, Singapore, China, South Korea or Taiwan, where the new coronavirus has been more or less controlled, They employ hundreds or thousands of people to track and monitor possible outbreaks.

This mobilization of human resources can create challenges in countries cwith hundreds of thousands of infections such as Spain, Italy or the United States.

Systems that use GPS

In China, residents must download an application that, through an algorithm that includes visited places, it emits a green code for those who have freedom of movement and yellow or red for which it is mandatory to quarantine.

Furthermore, the movements of lThe population is strictly monitored by the country’s authorities, where privacy and personal information are not protected from state scrutiny.

The CCOVID-19 labels in Taiwan are controlled by their mobilesThey send signals that allow authorities to know if they are violating the quarantine and to fine them.

In the case of South Korea, the authorities use GPS data, credit card payments, and even surveillance camera information to create a map with the places visited by a sick man from COVID-19.

Follow-up after quarantine

As countries relax quarantines and movement restrictions, governments are testing technological solutions to track down possible infections and slow the spread of the virus or a second outbreak.

Vietnam and Australia are some of the countries in launch applications based on the Singaporean model.

Technology giants Google and Apple, owners of operating systems from Android and iPhone phones, They have built on the system to jointly develop their own tracking application.

It may interest you:

These are the alerts for exposure to COVID-19 on iOS and Android

Will Bluetooth become our best ally against COVID-19?

Bill Gates explains why the Apple and Google anti-coronavirus system will not be as effective

.