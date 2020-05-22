The Human Rights Watch organization gave an example of the practices of China, Israel and the United States in the development of monitoring devices for citizens

The mobile location apps for Track and combat the coronavirus COVID-19 could introduce covert measures of surveillance of citizensviolating human rights, under the argument of public health issues, warned Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In a statement released on Thursday, the human rights organization stressed that monitoring the new strain of coronavirus can lead to disproportionate measures against civil society. Mainly, given the geolocation possibilities that mobile phones provide.

Privacy rights could be under threat from these new initiatives based on the use of technology. For this reason, Human Rights Watch has called on governments to assess human rights risks.

The organization gave as an example the practices of China, Israel and the United States in the development of monitoring devices for citizens. Given these antecedents, activists have called not to jeopardize the guarantees of the world population.

“While establishing some restrictions on rights may be justifiable during a public health emergency, people are being asked to sacrifice their privacy and release personal data for technologies that have not been tested,” he said. Deborah Brown, HRW digital rights researcher.

The main risk for citizens with the use of these developing technologies is precisely the lack of evidence to support their effectiveness in dealing with the health emergency. Furthermore, “when surveillance is used, it generally goes too far,” Human Rights Watch warned.

Not only are privacy-related rights at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, but also free movement, as well as freedoms of expression and association. “This is especially problematic when there are no transparent or significant limits,” said the organization.

With information from Notimex