The presence of about 20,000 gold miners in the Yanomami Indigenous Land during the new coronavirus pandemic and the fragile health care in the territory threaten to cause up to 40% of the indigenous people who live near illegal mines to become infected with the disease.

Leaders of the Yanomami and Ye’kwana peoples come together in a meeting that discussed the presence of prospectors in the territory, in 2019

In this scenario, the group could lose up to 6.5% of its members, becoming one of the populations most impacted by covid-19 worldwide.

The analyzes are in a study produced by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and by the Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA), which classifies the Yanomami as “the most vulnerable people to the pandemic in the entire Brazilian Amazon”.

According to the research, reviewed by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the ethnic group is at risk of suffering a “genocide with the complicity of the Brazilian State” if urgent measures are not taken to expel the garimpeiros and improve medical assistance to the communities.

With an area equivalent to that of Portugal, the Yanomami Indigenous Land is home to about 27,398 members of the Yanomami and Ye’kwana peoples, spread over 331 villages.

The territory occupies portions of Amazonas and Roraima and extends over much of Brazil’s border with Venezuela.

Rich in gold deposits, the area has been the target of prospectors since at least the 1980s – an activity that was not suspended even after the demarcation of the indigenous land in 1992.

In early April, when the pandemic had not yet reached the region, BBC News Brasil published a report on the advance of gold miners in an area inhabited by a Yanomami community that lives in voluntary isolation.

‘Living libraries’

The study by UFMG and ISA warns of the consequences that the spread of covid-19 could have among elderly people of ethnicity.

“The sudden disappearance of the elders, known as ‘living libraries’, can impact the social reproduction of the Yanomami and has irreversible consequences for the survival of the cultural heritage of the Yanomami and Ye’kwana people,” says the study.

To reach their conclusions, the authors used mathematical models based on data from Brazilian indigenous populations, the mortality rates due to covid-19 in each state and information on medical care in regions inhabited by ethnic groups, such as the number of ICU beds and respirators.

One of the indicators used in the calculation measures the vulnerability of the community’s base poles (health posts), considering information such as the capacity to transport patients, the supply of running water and life expectancy at birth.

All 37 posts in the Yanomami territory had the worst score among the 172 studied: 0.7. The index ranges from 0 to 1, with 1 being the worst score.

Traffic of prospectors

In the survey, 13.9 thousand indigenous people (50.7% of the population of the Yanomami territory) who live within five kilometers of mining areas were considered.

These communities are seen as more vulnerable to contagion due to the movement of miners between cities and the territory. Many gold prospectors turn to villages to exchange food or entice indigenous workers.

According to the research, previous studies have already shown that mining is associated with a higher incidence of infectious diseases in the Amazon, such as malaria.

The authors simulated various scenarios to estimate how many people would be infected from a single patient with covid-19 who had contact with the communities.

In a scenario of less intense transmission, in which the contagion rate (R0) was 2 (which means that each infected person would transmit the disease to two other people), 2,131 people would be infected in 120 days.

In the worst case scenario, adopting the contagion rate (R0) of 4, a single case in the region would result in 5,603 infected after 120 days – or 40.3% of the population covered by the survey.

The authors say that the Yanomami, like other indigenous peoples, are highly susceptible to contagious diseases due to some cultural habits. Group members often share household items, such as gourds, and live in houses that bring together several families.

Even before covid-19, respiratory diseases were already the leading cause of death for the ethnic group.

“If a highly contagious disease like covid-19 enters the community, it is very difficult to prevent its transmission,” says the study.

If the lethality of the disease among indigenous people is twice as high as that affecting the general population of Roraima and Amazonas – which the authors consider probable due to poor medical care in the communities – there would be up to 896 deaths in the group.

In this scenario, the communities that live near the mining fronts would lose 6.5% of their members in just four months.

Yanomami warriors cross a stream during a leadership meeting in the watoriki community in the Yanomami Indigenous Land in November 2019

Even considering the most remote Yanomami communities that would not be affected by the disease, the mortality rate for the entire ethnic group would be about 50 times higher than that of Spain, the country with the highest rate of covid-19 deaths per inhabitant of the world.

As of last Monday (06/01), there were 55 confirmed cases of covid-19 among the Yanomami and Ye’kwana peoples and three deaths, according to the Pro-Yanomami and Ye’kwana Network, which includes researchers and supporters of the groups. .

The first death occurred on April 19 and killed a 15-year-old.

Priorities to fight the disease

For agronomist Antonio Oviedo, a researcher at ISA who participated in the study, the government should prioritize two actions to prevent the advance of covid-19 in the territory.

One would be to expel the miners immediately, which would limit the possibility of new contacts and infections in the villages.

The other would be to “actively search for cases” in the territory to test and isolate patients as soon as possible. Today, health services only act when sought by communities.

According to Oviedo, patients have spent several days in contact with relatives before being diagnosed – when they are seen.

Study pointed to a high level of mercury contamination in Yanomami communities close to mining areas

The researcher says that although covid-19 is a new disease, there is already enough information on ways to limit its impact. “As soon as the government does not base its actions on existing knowledge, it is being negligent with the deaths that may occur,” he says.

Origin of epidemics

Vice-president of Hutukara Associação Yanomami, the main indigenous organization of the ethnic group, Dario Kopenawa tells BBC News Brasil that communities are trying to isolate themselves and avoid going to the city, but that the traffic of gold miners compromises the strategy’s effectiveness.

According to him, the infections among the Yanomami that have occurred up to now are related to the prospectors.

Kopenawa states that, in the philosophy of ethnicity, human greed for underground wealth is associated with the appearance of several deadly epidemics such as covid-19. In the Yanomami language, these diseases are known as xawara.

“Our creator, Omama, placed the xawara underground. When someone drills the soil behind minerals, oil and gas, they can get out of there and spread among humans,” he says.

Kopenawa is the son of the shaman Davi Kopenawa, president of Hutukara and one of the best known indigenous leaders in Brazil.

He says that his father is isolated in his community and, like other ethnic shamans, he has been working hard to “weaken the effects of the disease and to get her back to where she left off”.

