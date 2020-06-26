The COVID-19 pandemic poses serious threats to democracy, experts and world leaders warned in an open letter by International IDEA

He Institute, based in Stockholmas well as the National Foundation for Democracy, based in Washington DC and supported by 73 pro-democratic institutions, as well as political and civic leaders from around the world, including 13 Nobel Prize winners and 62 former heads of state and government, stated in the letter that various governments of All over the world they have gathered emergency powers that restrict human rights and improve state surveillance; often ignoring legal restrictions, checks and balances, and time frames to restore constitutional order.

This is the key message in “A Call to Defend Democracy”, which aims to raise awareness and mobilize citizens and policy makers to protect democracy, recognizing that this is the most effective system to handle global crises and to at the same time protect the rights of all citizens, particularly minorities and vulnerable groups.

“The current pandemic represents a fearsome global challenge for democracy. Authoritarian leaders around the world see the COVID-19 crisis as a new political battleground in their fight to stigmatize democracy as weak and reverse its impressive achievements of the past decades, “the letter says.

Here you can see the full Declaration:

Declaration A call to Defend Democracy

And here you can see the complete list of signatories:

Declaration signers list

More than 450 voices from around the world unite to call to defend democracy

Mario Vargas Llosa, Francis Fukuyama, Gary Kasparov and a long list of 477 other personalities from around the world joined this Thursday to call for the defense of democracy that, like humans, is in check by COVID-19.

Four hundred and eighty people from 118 countries, including thirteen Nobel laureates, 58 former heads of state or government, heads of international organizations, and representatives of civil society organizations, responded to a call by International IDEA to make a global open letter in defense of the Democratic system.

Former Vice President of Costa Rica Kevin Casas-Zamora, secretary general of the intergovernmental International IDEA, said that the current crisis is not only health or economic, it is also political.

In his opinion, “it is increasingly clear that this emergency entails important risks for democracy of various kinds”, among which is the use “beyond reason” of the emergency powers by governments that use them to ends not compatible with democratic values.

Danger in Europe

This is not surprising in dictatorial regimes, but is also being seen in those considered democratic, including in the European Union, says the secretary general of the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) International, which is based in Stockholm. and 33 member countries.

Casas-Zamora emphasizes that “democracy had been sailing through complicated waters” before COVID-19, but its “health” has been more compromised since the pandemic.

The International IDEA initiative is also aimed at forming a global network to “protect democracy from the assault of totalitarian options”, through “more concerted action” between organizations, individual voices, political leaders and governments.

The germ of that coalition is the open letter published today that begins with the statement that “the COVID-19 pandemic threatens more than the lives and ways of living of people around the world. It is also a political crisis that threatens the future of liberal democracy. “

The signatories, including the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, former world chess champion Gary Kasparov and Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, say that it is not surprising that authoritarian regimes take advantage the crisis “to silence its critics and tighten the political rein”.

But they emphasize that there are also democratically elected governments that invoke emergency powers to limit human rights and strengthen state surveillance “without taking into account legal restrictions, parliamentary control or deadlines to restore constitutional order.”

The repression is not effective against COVID-19

The 480 signatories to the letter, including Muhammad Yunus, creator of the Grameen Microcredit Bank, or Professor Francis Fukuyama, stress that “the repression will not help control the pandemic.”

“Silencing freedom of expression, imprisoning peaceful dissidents, abolishing parliamentary control and indefinitely canceling elections do nothing to protect public health,” they say.

Numerous former Latin American presidents and former ministers, US Senator Marco Rubio, Cuban opposition Rosa María Paya, representatives of human rights organizations, parliamentarians and businessmen from around the world have joined the IDEA International initiative.

“On the contrary, these assaults on freedom, transparency and democracy will make it more difficult for societies to respond quickly and effectively to the crisis through the combined action of the government and civil society.”

The signatories mention that it is not a coincidence that the pandemic began in a country (China), where “the flow of information is cut off and the government punishes those who warn of the dangers of the virus.”

Without freedom of expression and information, the virus grows

“When the voices of responsible citizens are suppressed, the results can be deadly not only for one country but for the entire world,” says A call to defend democracy.

The signatories pointed out that it is the most adequate government system to face a crisis of the magnitude and complexity of COVID-19 and they list all the things that are only possible with democracy, although they remember that it does not guarantee “competent leadership and effective governance. “

In this sense, they indicate that there are democracies that have not responded well to the pandemic and “have paid a very high price in human lives and economic security.”

The COVID-19 crisis is “a wake-up call, an urgent warning that the freedoms we cherish are at risk and that we cannot take for granted.”

“The world’s authoritarians see COVID-19 as a new battleground in their fight to stigmatize democracy as weak and reverse its spectacular advances of the past decades.”

The letter ends with an appeal to gather “the will, the discipline and the solidarity” necessary to defend democracy, because “the freedom, health and dignity of the people around the world are at stake.”

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and .