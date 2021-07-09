COVID-19: this is the new Lambda variant discovered in South America

The Lambda variant was discovered in Peru and could be behind the worst waves of COVID-19 facing Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia.

As the world grapples with the rise of the Delta variant that appeared in India in April 2021 and caused the largest wave of infections and deaths during the pandemic, a new variant of coronavirus advances in South America and raises concern: it is about the Lambda variant, previously recognized as C.37 or Andean variant, because it was identified for the first time in Peru in August 2020; However, it is not until now that this variant begins to gain ground in South America, Spain and more recently, it was detected in the United States.

A variant that begins to dominate South America

In mid-June, the World Health Organization classified the Lambda variant as a variant of interest, due to its rapid community transmission and the growing foci in different countries. Back then, Lambda was already dominant in Peru, responsible for more than 80% of cases, 30% in Chile, and 37% in Argentina, respectively.

Some hypotheses suggest that the rapid propagation of Lambda was responsible for the waves that Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia faced recently, the most lethal for both nations since the beginning of the pandemic.

And although more in-depth analysis and epidemiological surveillance information are still needed to determine if it has characteristics that contribute to accelerate the pandemic (such as increased transmissibility or an ability to evade antibodies), its expansion to more than 30 countries around the world puts public health institutions on alert.

However, the information available so far suggests that while Lambda appears to be transmitted more easily than other variants, it does not have Delta’s high transmissibility, the variant of greatest concern at the current time of the pandemic.

Scientists hope that in the same way that it happens with Delta, the authorized and administered vaccines so far they are capable of neutralizing the Lambda variant, although its effectiveness is slightly decreased due to mutations that cause greater resistance to neutralizing antibodies.

