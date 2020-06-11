Unoccupied beds and stored material: the means are not lacking to fight the coronavirus in Haiti. But many patients arrive too late at the hospital, doubting the danger of the virus or scared by rumors of lethal injections given to patients with covid-19.

“Respiratory symptoms are seen in many of our fellow citizens. It is important that they become aware that this pathology exists ”, Dr. Erneau Mondésir repeats over and over again.

Just over two months after the detection of the first cases in Haiti, the denial of the majority of the population worries medical personnel.

In the poor commune of Cité Soleil, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has opened a 45-bed hospital reserved for covid-19 patients. Two weeks after opening, it is far from crowded.

Late hospitalization

“There are many people who have stayed at home for too long and who go to the hospital in the last hours, which makes the treatment not be effective for these patients,” laments Mondésir, before putting on his protective equipment.

The sound of respirators and heart monitors mark the atmosphere in the intensive care room.

With their names inscribed with a marker on their disposable suits, nurses and doctors regularly monitor the condition of patients. Only three of the ten intensive care beds are occupied.

“These are very serious patients who are already in a coma or with complications already established,” says Dr. Antonio Plessy in front of the box where an unconscious old man is installed.

“We try to do everything: high concentration oxygen, anticoagulants, antibiotics … We do our best to the last breath,” says this anesthesiologist.

According to the latest official assessment, released this week, 3,662 of Haiti’s 11 million people have tested positive, and 56 have died.

But the authorities acknowledge that these statistics are not representative of the situation, given the low number of tests carried out.

In a country dominated by the informal economy, the confinement of the population is impossible to impose a physical distance in the crowded markets of the capital is illusory. Even requiring the proper use of face masks, mandatory in public places since May 11, is difficult.

ACCIDENT

Two in one.

It was only because he had a motorcycle accident and fractured his leg that Jonel Cadet learned that he was infected with the virus.

And it is that in Haiti, in addition to widespread skepticism, there is a rumor that an injection administered in centers dedicated to patients with covid-19 would kill them.

“My brother thought that they were going to kill me in the hospital. I replied that it was God who decided … “