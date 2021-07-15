COVID-19: they detect a new variant that emerged in Colombia and spread during the Copa América

The Colombian variant B.1.621 poses a new threat in Latin America, as delta and lambda spread across the continent.

While delta expands throughout the world, consolidating itself as the new dominant variant that carries the most contagions, the coronavirus race to adapt and survive gives way to unprecedented mutations that threaten to lengthen the pandemic.

The last variant typical of Latin America is B.1.621 and it was detected in mid-July in Cuiabá, the capital of Mato Grosso, Brazil. The finding occurred just two days after the final of the Copa América, the most important football tournament on the continent, whose original headquarters (Argentina) was revealed at the last minute by the Amazon country, the second with the most deaths from coronavirus (536 thousand ) since the start of the pandemic.

Photo: MICHAEL DANTAS / .

Variant B.1.621 (not yet receiving a nomenclature from the WHO and better known as Colombian variant) was identified for the first time in January 2021 in Colombia; however, the Copa América was in charge of exporting it to Brazil. Of the 12 tests taken during the tournament and sequenced by national genomic surveillance, two turned out to belong to the Colombian variant.

And although B.1.621 does not have the prominence than the variants of concern alpha, gamma or delta, the WHO maintains its progress under observation and is part of an alert list, which includes variants that, although a priori do not show obvious characteristics of greater transmissibility or resistance to antibodies, require constant monitoring in the face of the risk of that they acquire a worrisome mutation in the near future.

Today we know that the Colombian variant has four relevant mutations present in the variants of concern known so far; however, its level of transmissibility or ability to evade antibodies is still a mystery that will be revealed in the coming weeks, as neighboring countries obtain more samples.

Photo: Michael DANTAS / .

Although Colombia has faced the two most critical moments of the pandemic in 2021 and some scientists suggest a correlation with B.1.621, the truth is that the increase in infections in the country where it was first identified has been decreasing since the beginning of July. . Hence the probability that the Colombian variant carries a risk similar to the alpha or delta variant is low, but it cannot be completely ruled out.

B.1.621 is added to lambda, the Peruvian variant classified by the WHO as variant of interest in mid-June due to its dominance in Peru, where it is already responsible for more than 80% of cases, 30% in Chile and 37% in Argentina, respectively.

