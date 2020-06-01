Santo Domingo, RD.

With each addition, a painful subtraction. One more, one less. And an open wound, prolonged in an uncertain pause.

Yesterday, 92 days after the cursed disease arrived, the Dominican Republic estimated at five hundred two deaths its registry of deaths from the pandemic of a new coronavirus.

A field of death. Eyes in tears.

To get here, Dominicans suffered the onslaught of a new disease in the world, which so far has not been deciphered to contain their attack and with enough power to afford to stop the planet.

The coronavirus has been a cruel onslaught in Wuhan, China, from where news was first received, reaching the heartbreaking 3,869 deaths in Hubei, the province that shelters it (according to official figures, widely questioned by experts). From there the suffering moved to Italy, a European land full of history, fashion and gastronomy, hit with 33,415 deceased people.

He shook equally nearby Spain, which saw its robust public health system split into four, overwhelmed and unable to respond, to mourn the families of 27,127 people.

From the historic old continent to America to find in the United States, the world’s leading power, the new focus of attack. 106,000 deaths, the most colossal damage any country has received, and all in the face of disbelief in the disease during the first days of President Donald Trump.

In the Dominican Republic, a small country in the Caribbean, the pandemic came with a public announcement on March 1, 92 days ago today. That first case was carried out by Claudio Pascualini, an Italian citizen who came to the country with a group of friends to a hotel in Bayahibe, a tourist community 141 kilometers east of the Dominican capital.

“El Italiano” became almost a celebrity for the 54 days he remained in hospital, and testing positive for the disease, at the Ramón de Lara military hospital, the center of care reserved for the most seriously ill patients in the country.

And the first death came on Sunday, March 15. A Dominican citizen residing in Spain, where she presumably contracted the disease. He arrived in San Juan de la Maguana, his native land, where he participated in political activities prior to the municipal general elections.

Her death is perhaps the strangest of the cases the country has seen: she was attended in the Plaza de Salud, where she was discharged. His health worsened and he received assistance from an ambulance from the 9-1-1 National Emergency System. That team took her already dead to the Clinic of Dr. Cruz Jiminian, in Cristo Rey, where she was admitted directly to the morgue.

From there, from that first warning call, it took Dominicans 20 days to reach 108 deaths; another 8 days to reach 200 deaths; 13 to rise to 301 deaths and 12 to settle on 402 deaths from Covid-19. To reach the 502 deaths, where we are today, it took 19 days.

Those 92 days that have passed from the first detection, with extensive pain, to the harsh figure of 500 deaths with which we live today, collect in exactly three months the history of pain in an entire country.

And in particular, the suffering of three specific demarcations: Duarte, with its capital San Francisco de Macorís, devastated as the first focus of massive contagion in the country, which, with a population of about 300 thousand inhabitants, carries 84 deaths in its memory. At his side Santo Domingo, the great developing city, with 85 deceased and the National District, the metropolis, with 74 dead.

Until today the number of people infected by the new virus amounted to 17,285 people and, in one way or another, all Dominicans know or have collided with some close history with Covid-19.

During May alone, the month of the start of the de-escalation with the gradual reopening of the economy, Dominicans suffered the loss of 176 people; about 9,707 were confirmed with the disease and 9,221 recovered from Covid. (Missing to be counted on May 31).

In April, which has been the deadliest month, Dominicans lost 256 people; 6,004 new cases were confirmed and 1,378 people recovered. While 57 people died in March; 1,284 received a positive diagnosis of the disease and 9 people recovered.

The country has suffered every day from the pandemic for not having a health system capable of supplying the quantity of daily tests that help to identify all those infected, isolate them and effectively trace their contacts.

In just 10 days within the pandemic, the country has been able to do more than two thousand tests per day, which has been the average goal that the authorities have established. At no time during the pandemic have authorities been able to raise the number of PCR tests to three thousand in a single day, which are the most accurate in detecting the new virus.

During the first two months of the pandemic, the Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cardenas, grew tired of pointing out that the country was having a difficult time accessing input orders due to high international demand, which in his opinion explained the instability in the number of tests done per day.

On May 19, the minister was unable to pinpoint the number of test kits that had been purchased during the pandemic and said he was awaiting a commission that would guarantee the completion of some 50,000 additional tests. “We continue to move forward, and we do not have a fundamental problem that is not under forecast at the moment,” he said at a press conference when asked by LISTIN.

Then, on Friday, May 29, he indicated that the Ministry of Health had acquired materials for 150,000 tests and that they had received the donation of another 50,000 from the Pan American Health Organization.

Each sum has been a painful subtraction. The pain of an entire country … the pain that unites us. Our cover today dedicated to those who have fallen before the Covid-19, joining the global tribute that OGlobo, in Brazil and The New York Times, has done in the United States.

A solidarity obituary. Some names that the pandemic has taken.

Martha Javier. He resided in Spain and returned to San Juan de la Maguana 16 days before his death. 47 years. I had HIV and tuberculosis. First case of death in the Dominican Republic.

A Spanish citizen 80 years old who came from France. Second death registered in the country.

51 year old man. Bartender in San Francisco de Macorís, the third deceased.

Luis Eduardo Wallace Chávez, 84 years old. “A piece of me left,” says his daughter Edelmira. He was president of the confederation of neighborhood councils of Santo Domingo Norte, and representative of the Human Rights Committee.

Colonel Khalil Hache Malkum, 86 years old, president of the Sports Circle of the Armed Forces and the National Police.

Elcie Luisa Barinas de Haché, wife of colonel Khalil Hache.

Osvaldo Roa Ramos “Chichi”, driver of the deputy mayor of Santo Domingo Norte. One of the happiest men who ever lived.

Gaspar Emilio Márquez, mayor of El Cedro, in Miches. May 10.

A six-month-old baby. Robert Read Cabral Hospital. March 31st.

A two year old girl. Arturo Grullón Hospital, in Santiago.

Angelina Cordero. 103 years. Puerto Plata.

Jimmy TorresColonel. “Our institution is in mourning,” said the National Police in a statement on his death on March 29.

Antonio Vargas Hernández, 68 years old. Ambassador, authorizing officer for European development funds in the Dominican Republic. PLD political leader in the northeast region of the country. His death occurred on March 28. His relatives estimate that it was infected on the day of the municipal elections.

Charles Canaan, 56 years. Father, friend and good family member. His smile is still on his beloved Salcedo. He was a candidate for deputy in the Hermanas Mirabal province. His relatives estimate that it was infected in the municipal general elections.

Jenny Polanco, 62 years old. Fashion designer, jewelry and beauty accessories. For four decades he walked his art in Puerto Rico, Madrid, the Bahamas, Paris and New York. He died on March 24.

Pedro Aguirre Reyes, retired general. He was admitted to the Ramón de Lara military hospital. He died on April 5.

José Alexander García Lara. Director of credit normalization at Banco de Reservas. In his work they define him as a faithful collaborator who for 16 years served as a state bank. He passed away on March 26.

Rafael Amparo, President of the Unified Carriers Union in Nagua. April 10th.

Ramón Emilio Acevedo Marte “Chago”, 65 years old. Defined as “the trunk” of his family. Brother of the journalist Narciso Acevedo. He died in San Francisco de Macorís. April 2.

Cristina Claret, asked for help on social networks. He died in the Ramón de Lara hospital. March 30th.

Mayra Suro from Saint Hilaire. Nutritionist doctor and clinical psychologist. It was infected on the Costa Favolosa cruise ship, one of the first and most important sources of contamination that have affected the country. He died on March 30.

Luis Alberto Peralta Guerrero. Higher. Puerto Plata. April 9th.

Isaiah Santana, doctor. He died in Gaspar Hernández. April 1st.

Julio Cesar Portalatin. Professor at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo. Santiago. March 31st.

José Antonio Jaquez, bassist, known as Billy Bachata. March 31st.

Eduardo Martinez, 65 years. Doctor. Owner of the La Altagracia-Eduardo Martínez Medical Center.

José Ignacio Morales “The Artistic”. He developed sculpture from metals, “to which he imprinted originality and authenticity, creating an identity that projected him nationally and internationally”, in the words of the Ministry of Culture. He was a candidate for mayor in his province La Romana. He died on April 14.

Leopoldo Astacio “Miguelo”, 68 years old. Hato Mayor, April 7.

Moises Martinez Alcantara, 63 years old. Inmate of La Victoria

Auguste John Lahens, 35 years. Inmate of La Victoria.

Israel de la Cruz Rodríguez, inmate of La Victoria.

Ramón Antonio Sánchez Vásquez, inmate La Victoria

Manuel Espinosa, inmate of La Victoria.

Juan Rodríguez Doñé, suffered from chronic tuberculosis. Inmate of La Victoria.

Adalberto Rosario Peña, inmate in La Victoria

Luis Manuel Espinosa, who suffered from diabetes mellitus and high blood pressure, inmate in La Victoria

Pregnant woman 35 years. Her 29-week-old creature also died. The mother of the pregnant woman, 50, died 10 days later.

Pedro Fernandez, 65 years. Journalist with 40 years of practice in favor of his beloved San Francisco de Macorís. March 27th.

Salvador Rodríguez Batista. Professor. He died in San Francisco de Macorís. April 13th.

Gustavo Santos from Jesus, surgeon, resident in Salcedo. “I ask for peace for the soul of my compadre”, wrote Bautista Rojas Gómez, political leader before his death. He died on April 16.

Singer Francis Oliver. April 9th.

Rafael Kings Lantigua. Dentist. April 4.

María Encarnación de Núñez, wife of the governor of Duarte, Luis Núñez Pantaleón.

Pedro Manuel Núñez “Neney” Pantaleón, brother of the governor of Duarte, Luis Núñez and the deputy Miledys Núñez.

Rafael Estrella Santana “Fellito”, was the husband of the governor’s sister. Villa Tapia.

Marcelino Peña. Agronomist, he was an official of IDECOOP and was director of the IAD in San Francisco de Macorís.

José Ariel Arias, known in San Francisco de Macorís simply as Ariel. He died the morning of March 26.

Carlos Laurencio Bello, agent of the National Police

Gerardo Martínez Peña, 65 years. In Puerto Plata.

Vitelbo Vásquez “Víctor”, 62 years. Taxi driver in Puerto Plata.

Godofredo Castro, a painter known in San José de Ocoa as “Godo”.

Freddy Matos Pérez, 60 years old. “Moreno” died on April 9 at the Jaime Sánchez de Barahona hospital.

José Manuel García Guzmán, from the Rio Seco community, in La Vega.

Virgilio Lebrón, member of the Nursing Association of the Dominican Institute of Social Security

Alejandro Taveras, 38 years old, community leader Padre Granero, in Puerto Plata

Guarino Morrobel, 54 years old, master builder and community leader El Javillar, in Puerto Plata

Angelina Rosario, small merchant in Padre Las Casas, Puerto Plata

Rafael Hernández (Papayena), 63 years old, baseball and softball referee in Puerto Plata

José Miguel Martínez “Shilling”, merchant in the Historic Center of Puerto Plata.

“Manolo”, the stepfather of the actress and humorist Cheddy García

Rafael Duarte José, 54 years, merchant in San Francisco de Macorís.

Fausto Antonio García Villo, 69 years old, merchant in San Francisco de Macorís

Andrés Cruz Evangelista, 69 years old, farmer in Duarte province

Luis Abreu Gil, 88 years old, public employee in the Duarte province.

Marcelino Sánchez, 44 years old, merchant in Duarte province

Luis Germán Rodríguez, 51 years old, in Duarte province

Ramón Reynoso, 76 years old, farmer, Duarte province

Manuel Antonio Muñoz Jiménez, 44 years old, merchant in San Francisco de Macorís

Opifaris Rosa, 78 years old, engineer who worked in San Francisco de Macorís

Teodora Alberto Brito, 47 years old, housewife in Duarte province

Ana Matos de Jesus, 71 years old, in San Francisco de Macorís

Ubaldo López Sánchez, 56 years old, in San Francisco de Macorís

Carlos José Medina Gil, 51 years old, cook in a hotel in the Duarte province

Catalina Santos, 60 years old, resident in San Francisco de Macorís

Cristino Germán Sánchez, 78 years old, in San Francisco de Macorís

Suelin Reyes, 54 years old, a salesman in the Duarte province

Andrés Pérez Martínez, 61 years old, resident in Duarte province

Bernardo Pérez Matías, 77 years old, farmer in San Francisco de Macorís

Sandra Acevedo, resident in Pimentel, Duarte province

Ana Lucia Rosa, resident in Pimentel, Duarte province

Alexander Paulino Johns, resident in Pimentel, Duarte province

Benjamin of the Orb, resident in Pimentel, Duarte province

Pedro Nunez, former candidate for mayor of the Caleta municipal district in La Romana

Ramona Cristina Claret Sánchez

Juan Francisco, resident in Santo Domingo

Francisco Henríquez “Frank”, veteran broadcaster and owner of the Radio Taína station in San Francisco de Macorís

Rafael Enrique Amarante Agramonte, passed away on May 4th

Oscar Alcantara, 43 years, cabinetmaker and yacht repairman in La Romana

Olga Lidia, employed lottery banking bank in Puerto Plata

“Tinkle”, hotel employee in Puerto Plata.

Luis José Peniche Quintana “Güicho”, worker who lived in Sosúa, Puerto Plata

Silverio Ramos, resident in Puerto Plata

Eldemira Ureña “Mamía”, 83 years old, resident in the La Viera sector, Puerto Plata

Crusila Fermín, 57 years old, resident in the Maggiolo sector, in Puerto Plata

José Otero, Puerto Rican businessman and rancher, owner of Mateirosa.

Juan Ulerio Bonilla, 73 years old. They emphasized in him the industriousness, solidarity and he is defined as an affable man. He was Secretary General of the union of truckers of volteos in San Francisco de Macorís.

Juan Ortega, was 69 years old. Resident in Las Chinas, in the Hato Mayor province.

Rafael “Rafelo” Fernández, defined as a helpful, hardworking human being who was always at the service of others. He died and his coffin was left by an ambulance outside the López community cemetery, Baitoa, in Santiago.

Osvaldo López, nicknamed “El Gordo”, in San Francisco de Macorís

Santo Páez, also a resident of San Francisco de Macorís

Divine Light Peralta, resident in San Francisco de Macorís

Juan Estévez “Guario”, 66, resident in San Francisco de Macorís

José Abel Tejada, 49, resident in San Francisco de Macorís

Francisco Villa, resident in the Duarte province

Veronica Contreras, a woman resident in San Francisco de Macorís

Freddy Fañas García, 56 years old, defined as a kind, supportive person and always in an attitude of collaborating with whoever needs their help. He died on April 11 as a result of covid-19. He was an inspector in the urban planning department of the San Francisco de Macorís city council.

Jesus Esteban Remigio Henríquez, 34 years old, died in the San Vicente de Paul hospital in San Francisco de Macorís. He was hospitalized for coronavirus in a private clinic in the capital.

Ramón Ventura Taveras, 42 years old, was employed for more than 20 years at La Surtidora. They define him as a tireless, friendly collaborator and an exceptional human being. He received medical attention at a private health center in San Francisco de Macorís with symptoms of Covid-19.

Felicia Betances Burgos, 78, mother of journalist Andrés Beato Betances

Ambiorix Díaz Cruz, former president of the Dominican College of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors, Regional North.

Agustín Yovanny Román Aquino, 45 years old, died after being transferred to the Ramón de Lara hospital in Santo Domingo. He lived in Navarrete, Santiago province.

Altagracia Milagros Cepeda, 62 years old. Resident in Santiago.

Antonio Escalante, 92 years old, resident in the Los Toros municipal district, Tabara Arriba municipality, in Azua.

Procer Pineapple Lion, 93, resident in the Los Toros municipal district, Tabara Arriba, in Azua.

Enrique Mejía, 61 years old, resident in the Los Toros municipal district, Tabara Arriba, in Azua.

Miguel Ángel Pérez Astasio.

Delsa Lidia Ramírez, 67 years old, resident in Peralta, in the Azua province.

Angela Sención, 54 years old, deputy director of the Las Lomas district board, in the Azua province.

Francisco Pérez, 38 years old, Las Lomas, in the Azua province.

Rafael Rodríguez Martínez, 44, an inmate in the San Francisco de Macorís prison. His body was not accepted in the El Ingeniero community cemetery, west of Santiago, for fear of the coronavirus.

.